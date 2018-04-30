Gartner Lead Analyst Pushan Rinnen Joins Rubrik

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, has hired lead Gartner analyst Pushan Rinnen to further extend the company's technology leadership and go-to-market strategy. Rinnen brings more than two decades of experience and expertise in backup and recovery to Rubrik. She was a critical driver of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.



Rinnen, formerly a Research Director at Gartner, will join Rubrik's marketing team to contribute to strategy and messaging for Rubrik's industry-leading product portfolio. At Gartner, she advised numerous clients and authored thought-leading research notes on both data center and cloud-based backup and recovery. She also has research experience in areas such as network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) and unified storage.

"I've been analyzing the players in this industry for years and find Rubrik's approach to building both its product and its culture inspirational," said Pushan Rinnen. "Bipul's vision and his personal commitment to fostering a strong, transparent culture is unique. And, the speed and degree to which Rubrik has disrupted this market is unprecedented. I'm excited to work with the team to scale its go-to-market strategy as the company continues to evolve and deepen its market-leading capabilities."

The news comes at a time of record growth for Rubrik, as the company recently announced that it has achieved a run rate approaching $300M in just four years of selling, added Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson to its board and also hired former Atlassian finance chief, Murray Demo, as the company's CFO. Earlier this month, Rubrik announced Rubrik Polaris, the industry's first SaaS platform for data management applications.

"Pushan's decision to join the Rubrik team speaks volumes about the impact the company is making in the cloud data management space," said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik co-founder and CEO. "Rubrik is continuing to push the envelope and help companies to manage and do more with their data. Global enterprises are increasingly choosing Rubrik to modernize IT, and the addition of Pushan demonstrates our commitment to this space."

