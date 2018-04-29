Students learn engineering, teamwork and innovation at The Tech Challenge 2018: Drop & Dash

San Jose, CA, April 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of students from across Northern California and beyond participated in the 31st annual Tech Challenge, presented by Dell this weekend. Some 2,000 students worked in teams for months designing and building a device they put to the test in front of cheering crowds at The Tech Museum of Innovation.



"The Tech Challenge is The Tech's best program for helping young people discover the power of their ideas, the necessity of persistence and the strength of teamwork," said Tim Ritchie, president and CEO of The Tech. "The lessons the participants learn through The Tech Challenge will have a positive impact on nearly everything they undertake in years to come."



The Tech Challenge, a signature program of The Tech, invites teams of students in grades 4–12 to use engineering design to solve a real-world problem. It reinforces 21st century skills including creativity, problem solving, design, teamwork, leadership, risk-taking, perseverance and learning from failure. This year's challenge asked teams to build a device that falls 10 feet, then travels uphill to deliver a payload, all without the use of batteries. Students traveled from as far away as Chicago to participate in the event.



"The Tech Challenge taught me how to solve real-world problems with engineering," said Katie Venator, a student from Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara. She competed on a team with three of her classmates who had all spent the past four months working on their solution. "I'm very proud of how my team did."



The Tech Challenge is designed to attract a diverse group of participants. Over 40% of teams come from Title I schools, a 96% increase in the past four years and nearly half of the participants are girls. Participation from low-income communities and equal gender representation are rarities in traditional engineering and science competitions.



"Dell is honored to support The Tech Challenge given its focus on innovation and talent development," said Peter Donnelly, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Planning and Operations at Dell. "Every year, I'm blown away by the effort, creativity and perseverance demonstrated by all the Tech Challenge teams."



Dell is the presenting sponsor of The Tech Challenge through 2020. Over the last year, Dell has donated over $14 million to STEM programs globally, offering education and mentorship to underserved young people



The Tech Challenge would not be possible without the enduring support of hundreds of educators. This year's Bob Grimm Award for an Extraordinary Educator was given to Elizabeth Woodward from International Community School in Oakland, and George Kwong from Schafer Park Elementary School in Hayward. The award is named after a long-time Tech Challenge champion. Grimm was a stalwart supporter of providing STEM education resources to all.



Key sponsors supporting The Tech Challenge include presenting sponsor Dell, SAP, Arm, Bank of America, Cisco, Intel, Ford Motor Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Accenture, Adobe, Cadence, eBay, EY, Genentech, Gilead, Barbara and Bill Heil, Konica Minolta, Mayfield, ON Semiconductor, Samsung, Seagate, and Wells Fargo Bank



For more information visit The Tech Challenge website.





About The Tech Museum of Innovation

The Tech is a hands-on technology and science museum for people of all ages and backgrounds. The museum — located in the Capital of Silicon Valley — is a non-profit experiential learning resource established to engage people in exploring and experiencing applied technologies affecting their lives. The Tech Challenge and Tech Awards are signature programs of The Tech. The Tech's mission is to inspire the innovator in everyone.

Students make last minute adjustments to their device during the 31st annual Tech Challenge, presented by Dell. Every year students from grades 4 to 12 create solutions to a different engineering problem. This year students had to make a device that could survive a 10-foot drop and deliver a payload to a designated area—all without the use of batteries or electricity.



A team of students watch as their device drops to the ground at The Tech Challenge, presented by Dell.









About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

"Outstanding Overall" award winners in each Grade division:

Grades 4 and 5

Team #185

Team name: SMMARTT

School: The Harker School

Team #448

Team name: The Emoji Girls

Team #328

Team name: Tech Tacos



Grade 6



Team #540

Team name: FlyteZON

School: The Harker School

Team #52

Team name: ¢ommon Cent$

School: Ida Jew Academy

Team #80

Team name: Girl Scouts Can Do Anything!



Grades 7 and 8

Team #176

Team name: Ralston Ramps

School: Ralston Middle School

Team #261

Team name: Batteries Not Included

School: Discovery Charter School

Team #30

Team name: Mass Confusion

School: Bay Area Homeschool



Grades 9 to 12



Team #255

Team name: Tech It Out

School: Cupertino High School



Team #555

Team name: Team Œufs

School: Cupertino High School

Team #605

Team name: Branson Bulls

Attachments

Jeff Gire The Tech Museum of Innovation 408-802-3397 jgire@thetech.org