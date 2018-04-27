PyroGenesis Announces Resignation of a Director

MONTREAL, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V:PYR), (the "Company", the "Corporation" or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops and manufactures plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch systems, announces that Mr. Vlasopoulos, a Director, and Chair of the Audit Committee, has tendered his resignation, taking effect today, and such has been accepted by the Chair, on behalf of the board.

Alan Curleigh, Chair of the Board, has assumed interim responsibility as the Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately. Amongst his many other accomplishments, Mr. Curleigh has extensive experience with Corporate Governance and was Chair of a major Federal Crown Corporation for 7 years. Separately, Mr. Curleigh is a visiting Faculty Member at the Directors College, Canada's premiere governance college. Of further note, Mr. Curleigh has been PyroGenesis' Chair of the Audit Committee since its inception up to, and including, last year.

The Board and management of PyroGenesis would like to thank Mr. Vlasopoulos for his time and dedication to PyroGenesis and wish him well in his future business ventures.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com

