Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the May 1, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ulta Beauty, Inc. ("Ulta Beauty" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ULTA) securities between March 30, 2016 and February 23, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



To obtain information or actively participate in the class action, please visit the Ulta Beauty page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/ulta-beauty-inc.

Investors suffering losses on their Ulta Beauty investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On February 9, 2018, media outlets reported allegations that the Company engaged in the "widespread and surreptitious" practice of repacking returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full price. On this news, Ulta's share price fell $9.07, or 4.15%, to close at $209.48 on February 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ulta Beauty was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (2) as a result, Ulta Beauty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Ulta Beauty during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 1, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead.

