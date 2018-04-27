EDGE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Edge Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Edge Therapeutics, Inc. ("Edge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EDGE) of the June 22, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased Edge common stock between December 29, 2017 and March 27, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Sanfilippo v. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. et al., No. 2:18-cv-08236 was filed on April 23, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge Jose L. Linares.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that EG-1962, the Company's lead product candidate to treat aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage, would likely fail a futility analysis in connection with the NEWTON 2 study; and, (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's statements regarding its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading.

Specifically, on March 28, 2018, the Company issued a press release reporting the discontinuation of the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study, citing a low probability that EG-1962 would achieve a statistically-significant difference compared to the standard of care in the study's primary endpoint.

After the announcement, Edge's share price fell from $15.59 per share on March 27, 2018 to a closing price of $1.31 on March 28, 2018—a $14.28 or a 91.59% drop.

