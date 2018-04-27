JD.com to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8, 2018

BEIJING, April 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), China's leading technology-driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, before the market opens.

JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 7:30 am, Eastern Time on May 8, 2018, (7:30 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 8, 2018) to discuss the first quarter 2018 financial results.

About JD.com, Inc.



JD.com is a leading technology-driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China. The company strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. Through its user-friendly website, native mobile apps, and WeChat and Mobile QQ entry points, JD offers consumers a superior shopping experience. The company has the largest fulfillment infrastructure of any e-commerce company in China. As of December 31, 2017, JD.com operated 7 fulfillment centers and 486 warehouses across China, staffed by its own employees. JD.com is a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company. For more information, please visit http://ir.jd.com.



