Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Drilling Corp. ("Xtreme" or the "Company") (TSX:XDC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated March 15, 2018 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Xtreme on April 26, 2018 (the "Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of Xtreme. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Randolph M. Charron 50,280,699 98.33% 856,417 1.67% Douglas A. Dafoe 50,971,490 99.68% 165,626 0.32% J. William Franklin, Jr. 40,650,118 79.49% 10,486,998 20.51% Matthew S. Porter 50,971,490 99.68% 165,626 0.32% James B. Renfroe, Jr. 50,971,490 99.68% 165,626 0.32% David W. Wehlmann 50,970,448 99.67% 166,668 0.33%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are published on our website http://www.xtremedrillingcorp.com and are filed on SEDAR.

About Xtreme

Xtreme Drilling Corp. ("XDC" on the Toronto Stock Exchange) designs, builds, and operates a fleet of high specification drilling rigs under contracts with oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and integrated oilfield service providers in Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xdccorp.com.

For further information, please contact: Xtreme Drilling Corp.



Matt Porter

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 281 994 4600

ir@xdccorp.com

www.xdccorp.com