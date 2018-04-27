Strad Energy Services Ltd. 2018 First Quarter - Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.



CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strad Energy Services Ltd. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) will release its 2018 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. MT to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Date: Friday, May 11, 2018 Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) Dial-in: 1-844-388-0561 Conf. ID: 3374949 Webcast: https://www.stradenergy.com/news

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. ID 3374949. The replay will expire on May 18, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. ET.



About Strad Energy Services Ltd.

Strad is a North American energy services company that provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas and energy infrastructure sectors. Strad focuses on providing complete customer solutions in Canada and the United States.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please contact: Strad Energy Services Ltd. Andy Pernal President & Chief Executive Officer (403) 775-9202 Fax: (403) 232-6901 Email: apernal@stradenergy.com Strad Energy Services Ltd. Michael Donovan Chief Financial Officer (403) 775-9221 Fax: (403) 232-6901 Email: mdonovan@stradenergy.com