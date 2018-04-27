Market Overview

Strad Energy Services Ltd. 2018 First Quarter - Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2018 5:33pm   Comments
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strad Energy Services Ltd. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) will release its 2018 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. MT to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Date:   Friday, May 11, 2018
Time:   8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET)
Dial-in:   1-844-388-0561
Conf. ID:   3374949
Webcast:   https://www.stradenergy.com/news

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. ID 3374949. The replay will expire on May 18, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Strad Energy Services Ltd.

Strad is a North American energy services company that provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas and energy infrastructure sectors. Strad focuses on providing complete customer solutions in Canada and the United States.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please contact:

Strad Energy Services Ltd.
Andy Pernal
President & Chief Executive Officer
(403) 775-9202
Fax: (403) 232-6901
Email: apernal@stradenergy.com

Strad Energy Services Ltd.
Michael Donovan
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 775-9221
Fax: (403) 232-6901
Email: mdonovan@stradenergy.com

