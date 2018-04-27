9 Job Search Tips for Graduates from CareerSource Palm Beach County

West Palm Beach, FL, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's almost the end of the school year and graduation events are coming up fast as thousands of Palm Beach County college and high school seniors get ready to complete their education. It's also the time to plan and begin a search for employment.

"The good news is that the job market for graduates is the best that it has been in nearly a decade," said Steve Craig, president and chief executive officer of CareerSource Palm Beach County, the nonprofit organization chartered by the state to lead workforce development in the county. "Last month, Palm Beach County added 6,100 jobs over the year and there were nearly 20,000 advertised jobs available."

Besides the improving job market, retiring Baby Boomers are vacating jobs faster than young workers can replace them, especially in occupations such as health care, skilled trades and manufacturing. With some 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 years old every day, employers are looking to replace this talent with Millennials and Generation Z graduates.

With these encouraging developments, read these tips for graduates starting their job search:

Tip #1 - Start now! Visit CareerSource Palm Beach County's website, www.careersourcepbc.com, to start looking for jobs and to get more information about programs and services, including hiring events and their summer youth program. You can also visit any of CareerSource's three career centers in Palm Beach County.

You can also register in the EmployFlorida database at www.employflorida.com to search for jobs throughout Florida. You can search for businesses that are hiring and the types of job openings available. You can also set up a dashboard and job alerts that are texted to your phone. Not sure which jobs best match your skills and aptitude? CareerSource offers assessments to help you clearly define your skills, determine the types of work you might enjoy and find occupations that match your strengths and abilities.

