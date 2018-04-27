AC Immune Announces Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Lausanne, Switzerland, April 27, 2018 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the shareholders of the Company have approved all resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting which took place today in Lausanne, including:

Election of Dr. Douglas Williams to the Board of Directors

Election of Dr. Douglas Williams to the Compensation, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee

Compensation for the newly elected Member of the Board of Directors

Authorization for future share capital increase

Martin Velasco, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Douglas Williams to the Board of Directors. Mr. Williams has extensive experience from corporate leadership and R&D roles over 30 years in the biotechnology industry and his appointment will bring great benefit to AC Immune."

He added: "I want to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support. I am confident that AC Immune is well positioned to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases."

More information on the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting is available on the Company's website.

About Dr. Douglas E. Williams

Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., is currently the President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Codiak BioSciences. He was previously Biogen's Executive Vice President, Research and Development, serving in this role from January 2011 to July 2015. He joined Biogen from ZymoGenetics, where he was most recently CEO and member of the Board of Directors. Previously, he held leadership positions within the biotechnology industry, including Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Seattle Genetics, and Senior Vice President and Washington Site Leader at Amgen. Dr. Williams served in a series of scientific and senior leadership positions over a decade at Immunex, including Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. During his 30+ year career in the biotechnology industry he has played a role in the development of several novel drugs including Enbrel, Tecfidera, and Spinraza. He has served on the board of numerous biotechnology companies and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Ovid Pharmaceuticals, and AC Immune.

About AC Immune

AC Immune is a clinical stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases with five product candidates in clinical trials. The Company designs, discovers and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products intended to prevent and modify diseases caused by misfolding proteins. AC Immune's two proprietary technology platforms create antibodies, small molecules and vaccines designed to address a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates. The most advanced of these is crenezumab, a humanized anti-amyloid-ß monoclonal IgG4 antibody that targets monomeric and aggregated forms of amyloid-ß, with highest affinity for neurotoxic oligomers. Crenezumab is currently in Phase 3 clinical studies for AD, under a global program conducted by the collaboration partner Genentech (a member of the Roche group). Other collaborations include Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Piramal Imaging and Essex Bio-Technology.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions "Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

In Europe

Beatrix Benz

AC Immune Corporate Communications

Phone: +41 21 345 91 34

E-mail: beatrix.benz@acimmune.com In the US

Lisa Sher

AC Immune Investor Relations

Phone: +1 970 987 26 54

E-mail: lisa.sher@acimmune.com







Nick Miles/Toomas Kull

Cabinet Privé de Conseils s.a.

Phone: +41 22 552 46 46

E-mail: miles@cpc-pr.com

kull@cpc-pr.com



Ted Agne

The Communications Strategy Group Inc.

Phone: +1 781 631 3117

E-mail: edagne@comstratgroup.com

Attachment