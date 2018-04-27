MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 8, 2018

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) will have a conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 9:00am Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2018, which ended March 31, 2018. A press release with the first quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Monday, May 7, 2018.



The call will broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may call 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation identification code 5777658 when prompted. The International number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

