Notice of Grenville Strategic Royalty's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSXV:GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") today announced it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Mr. Robb McLarty, Acting Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the next day, Friday, May 4, 2018, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, May 4, 2018 TIME: 8:00 AM Eastern Time DIAL IN NUMBER: 866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311 TAPED REPLAY: 800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642 REFERENCE NUMBER: 7288573



A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.grenvillesrc.com/financials/ .

About Grenville

Based in Toronto, Grenville is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments, buyouts from contracts and equity returns. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.

