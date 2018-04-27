Celestica Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSX:CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Deepak Chopra 566,253,151 99.71% 1,673,088 0.29% Daniel P. DiMaggio 566,296,317 99.71% 1,629,922 0.29% William A. Etherington 563,464,302 99.21% 4,461,937 0.79% Laurette T. Koellner 563,662,559 99.25% 4,263,680 0.75% Robert A. Mionis 564,105,470 99.33% 3,820,769 0.67% Carol S. Perry 566,293,764 99.71% 1,632,475 0.29% Tawfiq Popatia 559,661,368 98.54% 8,264,871 1.46% Eamon J. Ryan 565,632,623 99.60% 2,293,616 0.40% Michael M. Wilson 566,299,048 99.71% 1,627,191 0.29%

Board Appointment

Deepak Chopra was appointed to Celestica's Board of Directors for the first time, effective April 27, 2018. Mr. Chopra has more than 30 years of global experience in the financial services, technology, logistics and supply chain industries and most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Post Corporation.

