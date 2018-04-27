Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2018 were elected as directors of Toromont, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held Thursday, April 26, 2018 are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Toromont:

Nominee Total Votes

For Percentage

of Votes In

Favour Total Votes

Withheld Percentage of

Votes

Withheld 1. Jeffrey S. Chisholm 64,046,096 98.6% 930,089 1.4% 2. Cathryn E. Cranston 64,784,307 99.7% 191,878 0.3% 3. Robert M. Franklin 64,018,437 98.5% 957,748 1.5% 4. James W. Gill 64,913,033 99.9% 63,152 0.1% 5. Wayne S. Hill 63,796,790 98.2% 1,179,395 1.8% 6. Scott J. Medhurst 64,365,621 99.1% 610,564 0.9% 7. Robert M. Ogilvie 62,884,712 96.8% 2,091,473 3.2% 8. Katherine A. Rethy 64,315,112 99.0% 661,073 1.0%

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

