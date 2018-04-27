Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors
TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2018 were elected as directors of Toromont, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held Thursday, April 26, 2018 are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Toromont:
|Nominee
|Total Votes
For
|Percentage
of Votes In
Favour
|Total Votes
Withheld
|Percentage of
Votes
Withheld
|1. Jeffrey S. Chisholm
|64,046,096
|98.6%
|930,089
|1.4%
|2. Cathryn E. Cranston
|64,784,307
|99.7%
|191,878
|0.3%
|3. Robert M. Franklin
|64,018,437
|98.5%
|957,748
|1.5%
|4. James W. Gill
|64,913,033
|99.9%
|63,152
|0.1%
|5. Wayne S. Hill
|63,796,790
|98.2%
|1,179,395
|1.8%
|6. Scott J. Medhurst
|64,365,621
|99.1%
|610,564
|0.9%
|7. Robert M. Ogilvie
|62,884,712
|96.8%
|2,091,473
|3.2%
|8. Katherine A. Rethy
|64,315,112
|99.0%
|661,073
|1.0%
About Toromont
Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.
For more information contact:
Paul R. Jewer
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790