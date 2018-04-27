NEWS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

MDxHealth releases 2017 Annual Report and invitation to its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 17:45 CEST, April 27, 2018 - MDxHealth SA ("MDxHealth, or the "Company"), (Euronext: MDXH.BR), today released its 2017 Annual Report and the invitation to its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Thursday 31 May 2018 at 10.00 CEST, at Regus Brussels Zuid-Midi Railway Station, Avenue Fonsny 46, box 59, 1060 Brussels.

The 2017 Annual Report is available on the Company's website and outlines the Company's strategy, a review of its business and the 2017 consolidated financial statements.

In his letter to shareholders, Dr. Jan Groen, Chief Executive Officer of MDxHealth, commented: "2017 was an important year for the continuing development of MDxHealth as we look to establish ourselves as the world's leading urological molecular diagnostics company. The start of 2018 has been very encouraging and has brought further evidence illustrating the strength of our product offering."

In addition to the customary year-end resolutions, the AGM will be proposed to approve the following changes to the Board of Directors:

the appointment of two new independent Board members, namely (a) Hilde Windels BVBA, represented by Ms. Hilde Windels, who was appointed by the Board of Directors to replace Shaffar LLC, represented by Marc Shaffar, and whose appointment should be confirmed by the AGM, and (b) Ahok BVBA, represented by Mr. Koen Hoffman; and

the re-appointment of Valiance Advisors LLP, represented by Mr. Jan Pensaert, whose current mandate will expire at the closing of the AGM.



For further information on the agenda of the AGM, the proposed resolutions and candidate Directors, please see the Company's website.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth



Dr. Jan Groen, CEO



US: +1 949 812 6979



BE: +32 4 257 70 21



info@mdxhealth.com







Jean-Marc Roelandt, CFO



BE: +32 4 257 70 21



NL: +31 (0) 88 327 2727



IR@mdxhealth.com Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh & Hendrik Thys

UK: +44 20 3709 5701



mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com







LifeSpring LifeSciences Communication,



Leon Melens



NL: +31 6 538 16 427



lmelens@lifespring.nl





This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, PredictMDx and UrNCollect are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment