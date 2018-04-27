Endgame CTO Jamie Butler Keynotes GISEC 2018 and Delivers Strong Guidance on Mitigating Targeted Cybersecurity Attacks

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the leader in unified endpoint protection against targeted attacks, today announced that CTO Jamie Butler will use the keynote stage at a key security conference in the Middle East to guide security practitioners and CSOs on the best way to stop targeted security attacks by adopting the MITRE ATT&CK™ matrix in a new model of attacker behavior. The talk at the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC 2018) in Dubai, UAE, is based on Endgame's proven success providing solutions that address the scope of today's threat universe and the speed at which concerns need to be addressed, while shoring up the skills needed within organizations given today's cybersecurity skills gap.



Butler's keynote addresses the reality that all cybersecurity experts know well: Most companies are still relying on antiquated methods to address attack models of today, and they are playing catch up with the existing security solutions they have deployed. In his career, Butler has worked as a computer scientist at the NSA and has directed research teams at some of the most prominent and successful security companies of the last decade as Chief Architect at FireEye and Chief Researcher at Mandiant. Butler joined Endgame to build a software solution best suited to stop attacks before damage and loss with the security professionals companies have today.

Butler's talk, "Upgrade Your Attack Model to Stop Targeted Attacks," is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1.

"Endgame prides itself on being transparent and sharing our knowledge for the betterment of the cybersecurity industry. We know that security teams are ill-equipped to stop the attacks they are facing today," said Butler. "Following the numerous conversations we had with security pros and leaders at the recent RSA Conference in San Francisco, the talk at GISEC will provide guidance based on front-line experience combined with the research that informed the development of Endgame's product. Organizations around the world are facing the targeted attacks every day, and Endgame's thinking and solutions are relevant worldwide."

Butler will discuss how a "resilient attack model" using the MITRE'S ATT&CK™ matrix can help organizations protect their data and assets. He will walk through the principles at the core of this model and discuss benefits of moving to it, without disrupting current security programs.

Butler will also participate in a panel of CSOs of financial institutions, "What are the security concerns involving the emerging technologies for BFSI over the next ten years?" at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, May 3.



Butler, hosted by our partner, GISEC Diamond sponsor Spire Solutions, the Middle East's preferred security solution provider, will be signing his book, the defining textbook on advanced threats, "Subverting the Windows Kernel, RootKits." Attendees are invited to see how Endgame solves the targeted attack problem at the Spire Solutions partner pavilion.



About Endgame

Endgame's endpoint protection platform brings certainty to security with the most powerful scope of protections and simplest user experience, ensuring analysts of any skill level can stop targeted attacks before information theft. Endgame unifies prevention, detection, and threat hunting to stop known and unknown attacker behaviors at scale with a single agent. For more information, visit www.endgame.com and follow us on Twitter @EndgameInc.

Follow Endgame:

Website: endgame.com

Blog: endgame.com/blog

Twitter: twitter.com/endgameinc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/endgame

Facebook: facebook.com/EndgameInc

YouTube: Endgame on YouTube



Media Contact:

Megan Grasty

Highwire PR for Endgame

+1 916-834-0802

Endgame@highwirepr.com



