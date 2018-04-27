Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

RUSTON, La., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. ("Origin"), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of shares of its common stock. Origin intends to offer 2,500,000 shares of its common stock and certain selling stockholders intend to offer 1,136,176 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $33.00 and $35.00 per share. Origin also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 545,426 shares of its common stock. In connection with the initial public offering, Origin expects to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "OBNK."



Origin intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to redeem all of its outstanding SBLF preferred stock, as well as for general corporate purposes, which may include the support of balance sheet growth, the acquisition of other banks or financial institutions and other complementary businesses as opportunities arise, and the maintenance of capital and liquidity ratios.

Stephens Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, and Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. are acting as co-managers.

This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, Attention: Syndicate, or by calling toll free (800) 643-9691 or by email at prospectus@stephens.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by calling toll free (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 41 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, Origin had total assets of $4.15 billion, total loans of $3.31 billion, total deposits of $3.51 billion and total stockholders' equity, including ESOP-owned shares, of $455.3 million.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on Origin's current views with respect to, among other things, the commencement and completion of the initial public offering of its common stock. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Origin's control. Accordingly, you are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Origin believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, unless required by law.

Contact Information

Chris Reigelman

Vice President of Investor Relations

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

(318) 497-3177

chris@origin.bank