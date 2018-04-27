Gordon Brothers Receives Investment from Funds Managed by Stone Point Capital

Boston, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, a global advisory, restructuring and investment firm specializing in the industrial, consumer products and retail sectors, announced today that the Trident VII funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC have made an investment in Gordon Brothers. Stone Point Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in the financial services industry.



The investment marks an important milestone in Gordon Brothers' 115-year history. By combining the resources of one of the leading financial services-focused private equity firms with one of the leading global disposition, valuation and investment firms, Gordon Brothers will continue to pursue its vision of being a transformation partner to its clients.



"This new partnership is a significant and positive move for Gordon Brothers," said Kenneth Frieze, CEO of Gordon Brothers. "Stone Point Capital will be a valuable resource to our organization as we continue to pursue growth opportunities across all aspects of our business."



"We are delighted to be partnering with Gordon Brothers' management team and shareholders. Gordon Brothers has built a highly successful and differentiated business that delivers specialized solutions for its clients," said Chuck Davis, Stone Point Capital's CEO.



Gordon Brothers delivers valuation, disposition, operational and investment services worldwide on a multi-asset basis. Leveraging deep industry expertise, Gordon Brothers partners with clients to help navigate both growth and distress by providing rapid, customized and guaranteed solutions.



Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Gordon Brothers and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP served as legal advisor to Stone Point Capital in connection with the transaction.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.





About Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point Capital LLC (www.stonepoint.com) is a financial services-focused private equity firm based in Greenwich, CT. The firm has raised and managed seven private equity funds – the Trident Funds – with aggregate committed capital of approximately $19 billion. Stone Point Capital targets investments in the global financial services industry, including investments in companies that provide outsourced services to financial institutions, banks and depository institutions, asset management firms, insurance and reinsurance companies, insurance distribution and other insurance-related businesses, specialty lending and other credit opportunities, mortgage services companies and employee benefits and healthcare companies.

Cal Shusta Gordon Brothers cshusta@gordonbrothers.com