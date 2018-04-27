Conway, O'Brien and Chan elected to Vancity's Board of Directors

COAST SALISH TERRITORY and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Vancity credit union have elected Teresa Conway, Jan O'Brien and Bill Chan to the board of directors, each for a three-year term.

Teresa Conway, a Vancity member for 25 years, has been re-elected for her third term.

a Vancity member for 25 years, has been re-elected for her third term. Jan O'Brien, a Vancity member for 40 years, has been re-elected for her fourth term.

a Vancity member for 40 years, has been re-elected for her fourth term. Bill Chan, a Vancity member for 39 years, has been elected for his first term.

"As a financial co-operative, our members have a say in how we do our business and help drive our vision forward. We sincerely thank the nine dedicated members who campaigned to represent our members, our values and our vision during this year's election," says Niki Sharma, chair for Vancity's Nominations and Election Committee.

During the election, which took place from April 3 to April 20, a total of 14,770 valid ballots and 38,461 votes were cast. Full results from Vancity's 2018 Board of Directors' election are:

Teresa Conway: 9,078 votes

Jan O'Brien: 8,590 votes

Bill Chan: 6,715 votes

Gene Blishen: 4,915 votes

Jacques Khouri: 3,466 votes

Gary Bizzo: 1,722 votes

Valentine Wu: 1,363 votes

Michael Kouznetsoff: 1,344 votes

Troy Machan: 1,268 votes

Vancity thanks all the candidates for their participation in the election.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 525,000 member-owners and their communities in the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw territories, with 59 branches in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay. With $26.4 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

Tweet us @vancity and connect with us on Facebook.com/Vancity.

For more information:

Brent Shearer | Vancity

T: 778-837-0394

mediarelations@vancity.com