WPFH Announces the Acquisition of Digital Currency Vending Machine Business and Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment Company

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC:WPFH), a leading developer and operator of on-line technology, gaming platforms and brands, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the assets of The Crypto Market, a digital currency vending machine business and cryptocurrency mining equipment company for 100,000 common shares of WPFH at the mutually agreed upon stock valuation of $1 per share. WPFH has initially secured 5 locations in the Greater Los Angeles area that will host the digital currency vending machines, and will continue to seek out locations including cannabis dispensaries, casinos, and near college campuses.



"I want to provide people a quick and easy way to buy and sell their cryptocurrency safely and securely," says Matthew Gerard, the founder of The Crypto Market.

"We are excited to be a part of this growing industry and also becoming a leader in developing and launching our own branded digital currency vending machines. Not only will we simplify the buying and liquidation of digital currency, we intend to provide an alternative payment solution for the cannabis industry and also make international fund transfers more efficient," says Travis Kasper, Chairman and CEO of WPFH.

The cryptocurrency mining equipment market was valued at US$ 838.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 16,377.2 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.68 percent over the forecast period according to a Global Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment Market Report published by Coherent Market Insights.

