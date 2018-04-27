Titan Medical's Presentation Date at the 2018 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference Moved to May 3

TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. ("Titan" or the "Company") (TSX:TMD) (OTCQB:TITXF), a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery ("MIS"), announces that David McNally, President and CEO of Titan Medical, now will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Thursday, May 3 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. McNally will provide a corporate overview discussing the Company's SPORT Surgical System. The conference is being held May 2-3, 2018 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.



To access the live webcast of the presentation, please click here. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Titan Medical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc. is focused on research and development through to the planned commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system. The SPORT Surgical System is comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides an advanced ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body. Titan intends to initially pursue focused surgical indications for the SPORT Surgical System, which may include one or more of gynecologic, urologic, colorectal or general abdominal procedures.

