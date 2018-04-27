REMINDER - Media Advisory: Day of Mourning 2018

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CLC Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be in Saskatoon on Saturday April 28 to speak at the Saskatoon and District Labour Council's annual Day of Mourning ceremony.



This year, Canada's unions are marking the Day of Mourning by calling for better protections against workplace violence and harassment. Find out more at www.dayofmourning.ca.

Who: Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President What: Day of Mourning ceremony Where: Frances Morrison Library When: Saturday, April 28 at 2:00 pm

To arrange an interview on or before the Day of Mourning, please contact:



Chantal St-Denis

National Representative, Media Relations

613-355-1962 or cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca