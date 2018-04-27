REMINDER - Media Advisory: Day of Mourning 2018
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
CLC Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be in Saskatoon on Saturday April 28 to speak at the Saskatoon and District Labour Council's annual Day of Mourning ceremony.
This year, Canada's unions are marking the Day of Mourning by calling for better protections against workplace violence and harassment. Find out more at www.dayofmourning.ca.
|Who:
|Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President
|What:
|Day of Mourning ceremony
|Where:
|Frances Morrison Library
|When:
|Saturday, April 28 at 2:00 pm
To arrange an interview on or before the Day of Mourning, please contact:
Chantal St-Denis
National Representative, Media Relations
613-355-1962 or cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca