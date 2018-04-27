Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2018; Declares 28 Cent Dividend

First Quarter Net Income of $0.72 per Share

Total Assets Top $1.0 Billion on Strong Loan Growth

Non-performing Assets Improved to 0.57% of Total Assets from 0.74% at December 31, 2017

Wealth Assets Under Administration of $600 Million

LAKEVILLE, Conn., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. ("Salisbury"), (NASDAQ:SAL), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.0 million, or $0.72 per common share, for Salisbury's first quarter ended March 31, 2018 (first quarter 2018), compared with $1.1 million, or $0.39 per common share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 (fourth quarter 2017), and $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 (first quarter 2017).

Salisbury's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, "We posted strong results for the quarter, which included solid loan growth and continued improvements in credit quality. During the quarter we also relocated our Newburgh branch to an improved location that will allow us to better serve our existing and new clients. Additionally, in April 2018, we completed the acquisition of the Fishkill, New York branch of Orange Bank & Trust Company and we consolidated our existing Fishkill branch into this new location. We continue to remain focused on enhancing shareholder value and providing outstanding service to our customers."

Net Interest Income

Tax equivalent net interest income for the first quarter 2018 decreased $119 thousand, or 1.4%, versus fourth quarter 2017, and increased $19 thousand, or 0.2%, versus first quarter 2017. Average earning assets increased $20.6 million versus fourth quarter 2017, and increased $59.6 million versus first quarter 2017. Average total interest bearing deposits increased $1.7 million versus fourth quarter 2017 and increased $37.0 million versus first quarter 2017. The increase in average interest bearing deposits from the prior year first quarter reflected the acquisition of the New Paltz branch in June 2017, which increased deposits by approximately $31 million. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter 2018 was 3.51% compared with 3.58% for the fourth quarter 2017 and 3.69% for the first quarter 2017.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for first quarter 2018 decreased $207 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017 and decreased $49 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The fourth quarter 2017 included gains of $193 thousand on the sale of available-for-sale securities compared with losses of $15 thousand in the first quarter 2018.

Trust and Wealth Advisory revenues increased $37 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017 and increased $40 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The increases primarily reflected higher asset management fees.

Service charges and fees decreased $51 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017, and decreased $94 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The declines from both comparative periods primarily reflected lower ATM, deposit and loan related fees.

Income from mortgage sales and servicing increased $5 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017 and increased $7 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter 2017 primarily reflected lower amortization expense on mortgage servicing rights. The increase from the first quarter 2017 reflected lower amortization expense on mortgage servicing rights which was mostly offset by lower gains on the sale of mortgages, due to a reduction in volume, and lower mortgage servicing income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter 2018 included OREO charges of $52 thousand compared with $1.4 million in the fourth quarter 2017 and $144 thousand in the first quarter 2017. Excluding OREO charges, non-interest expense for first quarter 2018 increased $433 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017 and decreased $32 thousand versus first quarter 2017. Compensation expense increased $292 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017, and increased $148 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter 2017 primarily reflected higher benefits expense and payroll taxes partly offset by lower salary expense. The increase from the first quarter 2017 reflected higher salary, benefits and payroll tax expenses.

Premises and equipment costs decreased $10 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017 and increased $129 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The decrease from the fourth quarter 2017 reflected lower software and depreciation expense, partly offset by higher real estate taxes. The increase from the first quarter 2017 reflected higher lease expense, resulting from the acquisition of the New Paltz branch, higher software maintenance expense, and higher real estate taxes. Data processing expenses, which also include data communications related expenses, decreased $50 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017 and increased $14 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The decrease from the fourth quarter 2017 reflected lower Trust department data processing expenses and lower ATM and debit card network expenses.

Professional fees increased $82 thousand versus fourth quarter 2017 and decreased $98 thousand versus first quarter 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter 2017 was attributed to higher consultation, investment management and legal fees, which were partly offset by a reduction in internal audit expense. The decrease from the prior year first quarter primarily reflected lower internal audit and legal expenses partly offset by higher external audit and exam expenses.

Loan related expenses increased $133 thousand versus the fourth quarter 2017 and decreased $75 thousand compared with the first quarter 2017. The fourth quarter 2017 included a reversal of accruals for OREO carrying costs and the delinquent real estate taxes on OREO properties. The decrease from the first quarter 2017 reflected lower OREO carrying costs.

The effective income tax rates for first quarter 2018, fourth quarter 2017 and first quarter 2017 were 18.1%, 48.4% and 27.0%, respectively. The lower tax rate for first quarter 2018 reflected the reduction in the federal statutory rate from 34% to 21% as a result of the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. Excluding the discrete charge in the fourth quarter 2017 related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax assets as a result of this tax law change, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 27.12%.

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $66 million, or 9% from $765 million as of the first quarter 2017 to $830 million at March 31, 2018, and increased $29 million, or 4% from $802 million at December 31, 2017.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased $1.6 million during the first quarter 2018 to $5.8 million, or 0.57% of assets at March 31, 2018, from $7.4 million, or 0.74% of assets at December 31, 2017, and decreased $5.1 million from $10.9 million, or 1.16% of assets, at March 31, 2017. The decrease in non-performing assets from the fourth quarter of 2017 reflected the payoff of certain non-performing loans.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans were $23.0 million or 2.75% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2018 compared to $23.9 million, or 2.97% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2017 and $21.5 million, or 2.79% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2017.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due were $3.4 million or 0.40% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2018 compared to $3.5 million, or 0.44% of gross loans receivable at December 31 2017, and $11.9 million, or 1.55% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2017.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

The provision for loan loss expense was $326 thousand for first quarter 2018 compared with $67 thousand for fourth quarter 2017 and $352 thousand for the first quarter 2017. The increase from the prior year fourth quarter primarily reflected higher recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2017, which reduced the need for additional provision expense in that quarter. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) were $43 thousand for the first quarter 2018, $(214) thousand for fourth quarter 2017 and $194 thousand for the first quarter 2017. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, was 0.84% for the first quarter 2018, versus 0.84% for the fourth quarter 2017 and 0.82% for the first quarter 2017. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 139% for the first quarter of 2018, versus 102% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 89% for the first quarter of 2017.

Capital

Shareholders' equity was $98.1 million at March 31, 2018 and book value and tangible book value were $35.20 and $29.63, respectively. Tangible book value excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

The regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank remain in compliance with regulatory "well capitalized" requirements. At March 31, 2018, Salisbury's tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 8.56%, 12.70%, and 10.54%, respectively. The Bank's tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.27%, 12.32%, and 11.42%, respectively, compared with regulatory "well capitalized" minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of Salisbury declared a $0.28 per common share quarterly cash dividend at their April 27, 2018 meeting. Such dividend will be paid on May 25, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2018.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to future results of Salisbury's and the Bank's future results that are considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury's actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,781 $ 9,357 Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 39,198 39,129 Total cash and cash equivalents 44,979 48,486 Securities Available-for-sale at fair value 80,732 79,047 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 4,146 3,813 Loans held-for-sale - 669 Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $7,058 and $6,776) 830,370 801,703 Other real estate owned 667 719 Bank premises and equipment, net 18,197 16,401 Goodwill 13,815 13,815 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $4,164 and $4,043) 1,716 1,837 Accrued interest receivable 2,704 2,665 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 14,462 14,381 Deferred taxes 905 677 Other assets 2,241 2,771 Total Assets $ 1,014,934 $ 986,984 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 220,796 $ 220,536 Demand (interest bearing) 146,312 142,575 Money market 185,955 190,953 Savings and other 155,630 144,600 Certificates of deposit 123,144 116,831 Total deposits 831,837 815,495 Repurchase agreements 3,962 1,668 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 62,480 54,422 Subordinated Debt 9,817 9,811 Note payable 305 313 Capital lease liability 3,179 1,835 Accrued interest and other liabilities 5,257 5,926 Total Liabilities 916,837 889,470 Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $.10 per share par value Authorized: 5,000,000; Issued: 2,872,578 and 2,872,578 Outstanding: 2,786,566 and 2,785,216 279 279 Unearned compensation - restricted stock awards (493 ) (606 ) Paid-in capital 43,040 42,998 Retained earnings 55,883 54,664 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (612 ) 179 Total Shareholders' Equity 98,097 97,514 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,014,934 $ 986,984





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Periods ended March 31, Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 8,649 $ 8,221 Interest on debt securities Taxable 460 317 Tax exempt 32 164 Other interest and dividends 159 83 Total interest and dividend income 9,300 8,785 Interest expense Deposits 777 515 Repurchase agreements 1 1 Capital lease 35 17 Note payable 5 2 Subordinated Debt 156 156 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 332 262 Total interest expense 1,306 953 Net interest and dividend income 7,994 7,832 Provision for loan losses 326 352 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 7,668 7,480 Non-interest income Trust and wealth advisory 894 854 Service charges and fees 868 962 Gains on sales of mortgage loans, net 18 49 Mortgage servicing, net 83 45 Loss on sales of available -for-sale- securities, net (15 ) - Other 126 113 Total non-interest income 1,974 2,023 Non-interest expense Salaries 2,846 2,769 Employee benefits 1,159 1,088 Premises and equipment 1,024 895 Data processing 486 472 Professional fees 619 717 OREO gains, losses and write-downs 52 144 Collections, OREO carrying costs, and loan related 82 157 FDIC insurance 130 149 Marketing and community support 242 251 Amortization of intangibles 120 126 Other 422 538 Total non-interest expense 7,182 7,306 Income before income taxes 2,460 2,197 Income tax provision 445 593 Net income $ 2,015 $ 1,604 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,995 $ 1,594 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per common share 0.72 0.58 Common dividends per share 0.28 0.28





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) At or for the three month periods ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Total assets $ 1,014,934 $ 986,984 $ 979,469 $ 974,806 $ 939,549 Loans receivable, net 830,370 801,703 784,136 771,850 764,665 Total securities 84,878 82,860 88,546 84,468 80,359 Deposits 831,837 815,495 831,989 811,341 772,416 FHLBB advances 62,480 54,422 27,364 47,302 52,745 Shareholders' equity 98,097 97,514 97,526 96,545 95,221 Wealth assets under administration 600,256 610,218 594,510 585,759 524,459 Discretionary wealth assets under administration 390,248 394,673 374,357 374,271 365,086 Non-Discretionary wealth assets under administration 210,008 215,545 220,153 211,488 159,373 Non-performing loans 5,094 6,635 8,313 7,835 7,057 Non-performing assets 5,761 7,354 12,257 11,690 10,890 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 3,362 3,536 3,449 2,961 11,689 Net interest and dividend income 7,994 8,025 7,766 7,661 7,832 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent 8,112 8,231 7,983 7,894 8,093 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 326 67 237 364 352 Non-interest income 1,974 2,182 2,080 1,951 2,023 Non-interest expense 7,182 8,052 7,220 6,751 7,306 Income before income taxes 2,460 2,088 2,389 2,497 2,197 Income tax provision 445 1,011 695 615 593 Net income 2,015 1,077 1,694 1,882 1,604 Net income applicable to common shareholders 1,995 1,065 1,678 1,867 1,594 Per share data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.39 $ 0.61 $ 0. 68 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per common share 0.72 0.38 0.60 0.67 0.58 Dividends per common share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Book value per common share 35.20 35.01 35.01 34.66 34.38 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP⁽¹⁾ 29.63 29.39 29.34 28.94 29.26 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 2,787 2,785 2,786 2,785 2,770 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 2,759 2,757 2,757 2,757 2,749 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 2,780 2,778 2,777 2,775 2,768 Profitability ratios Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.69 % Efficiency ratio⁽²⁾ 69.35 64.90 67.18 66.56 68.68 Effective income tax rate (3) 18.09 48.42 29.09 24.62 27.00 Return on average assets 0.81 0.43 0.69 0.77 0.70 Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.33 4.38 6.89 7.82 6.83 Credit quality ratios Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.61 0.82 1.05 1.01 0.92 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.40 0.44 0.44 0.38 1.53 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 0.84 0.84 0.82 0.83 0.82 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 138.56 102.12 79.30 82.87 89.05 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.57 0.74 1.25 1.20 1.16 Capital ratios Common shareholders' equity to assets 9.67 % 9.88 % 9.96 % 9.90 % 10.13 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP⁽¹⁾ 8.26 8.43 8.48 8.41 8.76 Tier 1 leverage capital 8.56 8.53 8.49 8.77 8.83 Total risk-based capital 12.70 12.94 13.20 13.12 13.34 Common equity tier 1 capital 10.54 10.73 10.96 10.88 11.10





(1) Refer to schedule labeled "Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) Calculated using S&P Global's (publicly recognized resource of bank data) methodology, as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses. (3) The effective tax rate for 4Q 2017 included the discrete charge related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax assets. Excluding this charge, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 27.12%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Common Shareholders' Equity $ 98,097 $ 97,514 $ 97,526 $ 96,545 $ 95,221 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,827 ) (12,552 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,716 ) (1,837 ) (1,974 ) (2,116 ) (1,611 ) Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 82,566 $ 81,862 $ 81,737 $ 80,602 $ 81,058 Total Assets $ 1,014,934 $ 986,984 $ 979,469 $ 974,806 $ 939,549 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,827 ) (12,552 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,716 ) (1,837 ) (1,974 ) (2,116 ) (1,611 ) Tangible Total Assets $ 999,403 $ 971,332 $ 963,680 $ 958,863 $ 925,386 Common Shares outstanding 2,787 2,785 2,786 2,785 2,770 Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 35.20 $ 35.01 $ 35.01 $ 34.66 $ 34.38 Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 29.63 29.39 29.34 28.94 29.26 Non-interest expense $ 7,182 $ 8,052 $ 7,220 $ 6,751 $ 7,306 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles (120 ) (138 ) (142 ) (126 ) (126 ) Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and write downs (56 ) (1,281 ) (318 ) (63 ) (232 ) Operating Expenses $ 7,006 $ 6,633 $ 6,760 $ 6,562 $ 6,948 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 8,112 $ 8,231 $ 7,983 $ 7,894 $ 8,093 Non-interest income 1,974 2,182 2,080 1,951 2,023 Losses (gains) on securities 15 (193 ) - 14 - Operating Revenue $ 10,101 $ 10,220 $ 10,063 $ 9,859 $ 10,116 Efficiency Ratio - Non-GAAP 69.35 % 64.90 % 67.18 % 66.56 % 68.68 %

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com