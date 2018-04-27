Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced that Paulette Alviti, 47, will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective June 11. In this role, Alviti will be responsible for the company's human resources function worldwide, including leadership team development, talent management, capability building, organizational effectiveness, change management as well as diversity and inclusion.



"With more than 25 years of public company experience, Paulette is a passionate, talented and experienced HR executive who will lead our people agenda to new heights," said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO. "Paulette will play a key role in reshaping our ways of working as we become a faster, more nimble and agile organization that puts consumers' changing needs at the center of everything we do."

Alviti joins the company from Foot Locker, Inc., a global retail company, where she has served as CHRO since 2013. Before Foot Locker, Alviti held various senior leadership positions at PepsiCo and The Pepsi Bottling Group in both developed and emerging markets, including serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and Africa.

"With an unrivaled portfolio of brands consumers love all around the world, it's truly an honor to join Mondelēz International," said Alviti. "I look forward to working with Dirk and his leadership team to help build a winning culture, fueled by the best talent in the industry, to help deliver the company's global growth ambitions."

Alviti is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and holds an MBA from Pace University. She succeeds Karen May, who announced her plans to retire last October. May will work full-time with Alviti to transition knowledge and responsibilities through the summer.

About Mondelēz International

