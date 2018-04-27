Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

MONACO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. ("Navios Midstream") (NYSE:NAP) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Midstream's senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 prior to the conference call.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Midstream website at www.navios-midstream.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Midstream Q1 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.866.703.4207

International Dial In: +1.636.692.6440

Conference ID: 888 7399

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 888 7399

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Midstream website, www.navios-midstream.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-midstream.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8647

Investors@navios-midstream.com