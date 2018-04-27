Select Sands Appoints Daniel A. Gillett as Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTCQX:SLSDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel A. Gillett as Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Gillett brings over 30 years' experience serving as a director, investment banker, consultant and senior executive, including serving as chief executive officer and chief financial officer. Throughout his career he has completed over $15 billion in financing, restructuring and merger and acquisition transactions, with the majority of those efforts being across all sectors of the oil and gas industry. Appointed to the board of directors of Select Sands in March, his business experience, leadership skills and commitment to work with both Select Sands' board of directors and its senior management team, make Mr. Gillett the right choice to act as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Gillett received his MBA from Harvard Business School in finance and a BBA in accounting from Harding University.

Zig Vitols, President and CEO of Select Sands states, "Mr. Gillett's leadership skills and business acumen have already made a significant impression within the board of directors and senior management. He has the commitment and skill to lead the board and interact with senior management to guide the future of the Company and increase shareholder value. We are delighted to have him appointed as Chairman of the Board and look forward to working more closely with him. We are confident Mr. Gillett's experience in the oil and gas industry and his past successes in financing and recapitalization transactions will be beneficial to Select Sands' execution of its business strategy as it moves forward."

As announced on April 10, 2018, the Company plans to immediately build a new stand-alone 400,000-ton-per-year production facility (comprising both wet and dry processing capability) to be located on the Independence property, and it is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2018. The expansion project's estimated cost of $4-million to $4.5-million USD is anticipated to be financed through bank financing.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corporation is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to the North American markets. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com

Zigurds Vitols

President & CEO

Phone: (604) 639-4533

Investor Relations

Arlen Hansen

SNS@kincommunications.com

Phone: (604) 684-6730

