TerraForm Power 2018 First Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BETHESDA, Md., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's (NASDAQ:TERP) 2018 First Quarter Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and will be available on our website at www.terraformpower.com under "Press Releases".

The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ty7ocvs7. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-765-507-2638.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in the U.S., totaling more than 2,600 megawatts of installed capacity. TerraForm Power's goal is to acquire operating solar and wind assets in North America and Western Europe. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (NASDAQ:TERP). It is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than US$285 billion of assets under management.

Contact for Investors / Media:

Chad Reed

TerraForm Power

investors@terraform.com