IntelGenx to Present at the 2018 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQX:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Horst Zerbe, is scheduled to present at the 2018 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Thursday, May 3 at 3:00 p.m. EasternTime at the Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto.



Dr. Zerbe will provide an overview of IntelGenx' business during the presentation and, along with the Company's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Andre Godin, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on the Company's website, at www.intelgenx.com, under "Investors".

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

For more information, please contact: Stephen Kilmer Investor Relations (514) 331-7440 ext 232 stephen@intelgenx.com Or Andre Godin, CPA, CA Executive Vice-President and CFO IntelGenx Corp. (514) 331-7440 ext 203 andre@intelgenx.com