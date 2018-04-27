The Green Organic Dutchman Sets IPO Date of May 2 on the TSX

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES



TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") is pleased to announce that its common shares as well as the common share purchase warrants it issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated November 1, 2017 (the "November Warrants") will begin trading under the trading symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively, on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at market open on May 2, 2018.

The TSX previously provided approval to list the common shares and the November Warrants on the TSX. Detailed information about the listing is available in the Company's amended and restated final long form prospectus dated April 20, 2018, which is available under TGOD's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities of TGOD have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of TGOD may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of TGOD in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD") is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical cannabis. The Company carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 116,000 kg and is building 970,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

The Company has developed a strategic partnership with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) with a $55 million investment for an approximate 17.5% stake in TGOD. To date, the Company has raised approximately $160 million dollars and has over 4,000 shareholders.

