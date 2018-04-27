Market Overview

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2018 9:00am   Comments
BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) (the "Company") recorded net income of $10.81 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $7.98 million and $0.46, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, reflecting increases of $2.83 million, or 35 percent, and $0.11 per share, or 24 percent, respectively.

Executive Summary:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown. The explanatory footnotes following each table are integral to the table.

March 2018 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter  
   
    Qtr ended     Qtr ended        
    March     March     Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2018 (1)     2017     (Decrease)  
Net interest income $ 28.39   $ 25.59   $ 2.80   11   %
Provision for loan and lease losses   1.25     1.60     (0.35 ) (22 )  
Net interest income after provision   27.14     23.99     3.15   13    
Wealth management fee income   8.37     4.82     3.55   74    
Other income   1.85     2.20     (0.35 ) (16 )  
Total other income   10.22     7.02     3.20   46    
Operating expenses   23.34     19.30     4.04   21    
Pretax income   14.02     11.71     2.31   20    
Income tax expense   3.21 (2 )   3.73 (2 )   (0.52 ) (14 )  
Net income $ 10.81   $ 7.98   $ 2.83   35   %
Diluted EPS $ 0.57   $ 0.46   $ 0.11   24   %
                     
Return on average assets annualized   1.01 %   0.82 %   0.19      
Return on average equity annualized   10.54 %   9.62 %   0.92      
                     


(1)   The March 2018 quarter included results of operations of the Equipment Finance team hired in April 2017, Murphy Capital Management, acquired effective August 1, 2017, and Quadrant Capital Management, acquired effective November 1, 2017.
(2)   The March 2018 quarter reflected the reduced Federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017.  The March 2018 quarter included a $362 thousand reduction in income taxes, while the March 2017 quarter included a $662 thousand reduction in income taxes, both associated with the vesting of restricted stock under ASU 2016-09.


   
March 2018 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter  
   
    Qtr ended     Qtr ended        
    March     December     Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2018     2017     (Decrease)  
Net interest income $ 28.39   $ 28.59   $ (0.20 ) (1 ) %
Provision for loan and lease losses   1.25     1.65     (0.40 ) (24 )  
Net interest income after provision   27.14     26.94     0.20   1    
Wealth management fee income   8.37 (1 )   7.49     0.88   12    
Other income   1.85     3.11 (2 )   (1.26 ) (41 )  
Total other income   10.22     10.60     (0.38 ) (4 )  
Operating expenses   23.34 (1 )   24.25 (3 )   (0.91 ) (4 )  
Pretax income   14.02     13.29     0.73   5    
Income tax expense   3.21 (5 )   2.92 (4 )   0.29   10    
Net income $ 10.81   $ 10.37   $ 0.44   4   %
Diluted EPS $ 0.57   $ 0.56   $ 0.01   2   %
                     
Return on average assets annualized   1.01 %   0.98 %   0.03      
Return on average equity annualized   10.54 %   10.61 %   (0.07 )    
                     


(1)   The March 2018 quarter included a full three months of operations of Quadrant Capital Management, acquired effective November 1, 2017. (The December 2017 quarter included two months of operations.)
(2)   The December 2017 quarter included $378 thousand of gains on sales of loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value.
(3)   The December 2017 quarter included $300 thousand of investment banking expenses related to the Quadrant Capital Management acquisition, and also included $1.3 million of separation expenses related to two senior officers.
(4)   The December 2017 quarter included a $1.60 million tax benefit from the reduction of the Company's deferred tax liability due to the new tax law.
(5)   The March 2018 quarter reflected the reduced Federal income tax rate due to the new tax law. 
The March 2018 quarter also included a $362 thousand reduction in income taxes, associated with the vesting of restricted stock under ASU 2016-09.
     

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "We had a good start to 2018, as we continued to execute on our strategic plan – Expanding Our Reach.  Earnings per share growth was 24 percent over the same quarter last year and return on average equity was 10.54 percent for the first quarter of 2018."

Highlights for the quarter included:

  • Wealth Management remains integral to the strategy and diversified revenue sources:
    -- The March 2018 quarter included results from both Quadrant Capital Management, acquired November 1, 2017, and Murphy Capital Management, acquired August 1, 2017.
    -- At March 31, 2018, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") increased $1.8 billion to $5.6 billion from $3.8 billion at March 31, 2017, reflecting growth of 47 percent.   Organic growth was $500 million of the $1.8 billion in growth, while acquisitions accounted for $1.3 billion of the growth.
    -- Fee income from the Private Wealth Management Division totaled $8.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $3.5 million, or 74 percent, from $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. 
    -- Wealth management fee income, comprised approximately 22 percent of the Company's total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, contributed significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources.
    -- In addition to wealth income, also contributing to the Company's diversified revenue sources is fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, and gain on sale of SBA loans. (At March 31, 2018, there were approximately $3 million of SBA loans held for sale).
  • The balance sheet growth was managed with a focus on Commercial and Industrial lending:
    -- Loans at March 31, 2018 totaled $3.71 billion.  This reflected net growth of $272 million, or 8 percent, when compared to the $3.44 billion at March 31, 2017. 
    -- During the second quarter of 2017, the Company hired a team of highly experienced bankers to focus on equipment financing. Net outstanding financings from this business totaled $178 million as of March 31, 2018, and were included in total commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans.
    -- Total C&I loans at March 31, 2018 were $997 million.  This reflected net growth of $309 million (45 percent) when compared to $688 million in C&I loans at March 31, 2017.
    -- The Company continued to manage its balance sheet such that lower yielding multifamily loans decline as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio and higher yielding C&I loans become a larger percentage of the overall loan portfolio. As of March 31, 2018, total C&I loans comprised 27 percent of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 20 percent a year earlier.  As of March 31, 2018, total multifamily loans comprised of 37 percent of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 43 percent a year earlier.
    -- The Bank's concentration in multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans declined to 446 percent of risk based capital at March 31, 2018 from 552 percent at March 31, 2017.
    -- Total "customer" deposit balances (defined as deposits excluding brokered CDs and brokered "overnight" interest-bearing demand deposits) totaled $3.30 billion at March 31, 2018.  This reflected net growth of $143 million (5 percent) when compared to $3.16 billion of total "customer" deposit balances at March 31, 2017. During the March 2018 quarter, $66 million of listing service deposits matured – the Company has chosen to not participate in listing service programs at this time, so maturing listing service deposits are not replaced with new listing service deposits. Other net deposit outflows in the quarter were concentrated primarily in a small number of larger depositors, who remain clients of the Company.

  • Capital and asset quality continue to be strong.
    -- Asset quality metrics continued to be strong at March 31, 2018.  Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018 were $15.4 million, or 0.36 percent of total assets.  Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $674 thousand, or 0.02 percent of total loans at March 31, 2018.
    -- The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at March 31, 2018 all increased compared to the December 31, 2017 levels. These capital positions were benefitted by net income of $10.81 million and $10.62 million of voluntary share purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the first quarter of 2018.

Supplemental Quarterly Details:

Wealth Management Business

In the March 2018 quarter, the Bank's wealth management business generated $8.37 million in fee income compared to $7.49 million for the December 2017 quarter, and $4.82 million for the March 2017 quarter. 

The March 2018 quarter included a full three months of income related to Murphy Capital, which was acquired effective August 1, 2017, and three months of income related to Quadrant, which was acquired effective November 1, 2017. The March 2018 quarter included increased "recurring type" fee income (tied principally to asset management fees and custody fees), which was due to net inflows from new business, as well as additions to accounts from existing clients, partially offset by normal levels of disbursements and outflows.

John P. Babcock, President of the PGB Private Wealth Management Division, said, "We continue to provide personalized, pro-active advice. Our new business pipeline continues to be strong and we expect continued growth through potential strategic acquisitions of wealth management firms, as well as organically."

Loans

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, total commercial and industrial loans grew $38 million (4 percent for the quarter, or 16 percent annualized) to $997 million at the end of the first quarter, compared to $958 million at end of year 2017. Additionally, commercial mortgage loans grew $17 million (3 percent for the quarter, or 11 percent annualized) to $644 million at the end of the first quarter, compared to $627 million at end of year 2017.  This growth was principally funded by reductions in lower yielding multifamily and 1-4 family residential loans, as well as a partial paydown of a large investment credit line (included in consumer loans).          

Mr. Kennedy said, "Our private banking business model addresses the needs and expectations of successful business owners and entrepreneurs.  We have the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service."

Funding

As noted previously, during the first quarter of 2018, $66 million of listing service deposits matured - the Company has chosen not to participate in listing service programs at this time, so maturing listing service deposits are not replaced with new listing service deposits. Other net deposit outflows in the quarter were concentrated primarily in a small number of larger depositors, who remain clients of the Company.

Managed reductions in the lower yielding multifamily, 1-4 family residential, and investment credit line loan portfolios of $48 million funded the increased higher yielding C&I portfolio ($38 million), and commercial mortgage portfolio ($17 million). Capital growth of $19 million and overnight borrowings of $216 million funded the matured listing service deposits of $66 million, other net deposit outflows discussed above of $80 million, increased on balance sheet liquidity (cash and securities) by $60 million, and maturity of FHLB advances of $15 million.    

In addition to approximately $501 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.3 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which $239 million was drawn as of March 31, 2018.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "The Company continues to focus on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base.  The Company expects that our treasury management capabilities, including our new Treasury Management platform and our new escrow management product software, as well as added treasury management sales professionals and private bankers, will result in growth of commercial deposits."

Mr. Kennedy added, "Our overall loan growth will continue to be governed by our continued ability to generate value-added core deposits, and by our in-house relationship-based loan profitability model used to manage the origination of loans with competitive risk-adjusted returns."

Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin

Net interest income and net interest margin were $28.39 million and 2.76 percent for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $28.59 million and 2.78 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared to $25.59 million and 2.71 percent for the same quarter last year.  Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 benefitted from loan growth as well as $433 thousand (approximately 4 basis points of net interest margin) of prepayment premiums received on the prepayment of multifamily loans, which reflected a decrease from $945 thousand (approximately 9 basis points of net interest margin) for the December 2017 quarter and a decrease from $515 thousand (approximately 6 basis points of net interest margin) in the March 2017 quarter.  In addition, the March 2018 quarter included three months of the subordinated debt issued in mid-December 2017.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and increased from the same quarter of 2017.  The increase from the first quarter of 2017 was due to the effect of the increased market rates on our adjustable rate assets, partially offset by an increase in our cost of deposits and lower prepayment penalties. The decrease from the previous quarter was due to the significantly higher prepayment premiums in the December 2017 quarter.  The issuance of $35 million of subordinated debt issued in mid-December 2017 also negatively impacted net interest margin slightly in the March 2018 quarter.

Excluding the effect of prepayment premiums, net interest margins would have been 2.72 percent, 2.69 percent, and 2.65 percent for the March 2018 quarter, December 2017 quarter, and the March 2017 quarter, respectively.

The Company's interest rate sensitivity models indicate that the Company's net interest income and margin would improve slightly in a rising interest rate environment. However, such income and margin may also be impacted by competitive pressures in attracting and/or retaining deposits.

Other Noninterest Income

The first quarter of 2018 included $31 thousand of income related to the Company's SBA lending and sale program, compared to $774 thousand generated in the December 2017 quarter, and $155 thousand in the March 2017 quarter.  At March 31, 2018, there were approximately $3 million of SBA loans held for sale.  Such loans were sold in early April at a gain of approximately $275 thousand.

The first quarter of 2018 also included $252 thousand of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $179 thousand in the December 2017 quarter and $456 thousand in the March 2017 quarter.  This program provides a borrower with a fixed interest rate on a loan, while providing an adjustable rate to the Company, thus helping to manage the Company's interest rate risk, while contributing to income.

The Company noted that income from both of these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.

The March 2018 quarter included a negative $78 thousand mark to market adjustment of a CRA investment security which is classified as an equity security.  Such security has been owned for years for CRA purposes, but under Accounting Standards Update 2016-01, Financial Instruments, equity securities now require a quarterly mark to market through the income statement.    

Operating Expenses

The Company's total operating expenses were $23.34 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $24.25 million for the December 2017 quarter and $19.30 million for the March 2017 quarter.

Compensation and employee benefits expense for the March 2018 quarter was $14.58 million compared to $15.30 million for the December 2017 quarter, and $11.91 million for the March 2017 quarter.  The March 2018 quarter included a full quarter of expense related to the Equipment Finance team (who joined in April 2017) Murphy Capital (which closed in August 2017), and Quadrant (which closed in November 2017). Strategic hiring, normal salary increases and increased bonus/incentive accruals associated with the Company's profitability and growth also contributed to the increase for the March 2018 quarter as compared to the March 2017 quarter. Additionally, the Company recorded expense of $1.3 million related to the separation of two senior officers in the December 2017 quarter.           

Other expenses for the March 2018 quarter were $4.91 million compared to $5.27 million for the December 2017 quarter and $3.89 million for the March 2017 quarter. The March 2018 quarter included a full quarter of other expenses related to the Equipment Finance business, Murphy Capital, and Quadrant. The December 2017 quarter included approximately $300 thousand of investment banking fee expenses related to the Quadrant acquisition. Further, when compared to the March 2017 quarter, the March 2018 quarter included increased advertising and marketing expenses relating to various target marketing campaigns.

Income Taxes

The March 2018 quarter included a reduced Federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017. The March 2018 quarter also included a $362 thousand reduction in income taxes, while the March 2017 quarter included a $662 thousand reduction in income taxes, both associated with the vesting of restricted stock under ASU 2016-09. The December 2017 quarter included a $1.60 million tax benefit from the reduction of the Company's deferred tax liability due to the new tax law.  The effective tax rate for the March 2018 quarter was 22.9 percent. Excluding the $362 thousand benefit associated with ASU 2016-09, the effective tax rate for the March 2018 quarter would have been 25.5 percent.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses / Asset Quality

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's provision for loan and lease losses was $1.25 million, compared to $1.65 million for the December 2017 quarter and $1.60 million for the March 2017 quarter. The Company's provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company's asset quality metrics, net loan growth and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At March 31, 2018, the allowance for loan and lease losses of $37.70 million (283 percent of nonperforming loans and 1.02 percent of total loans), compared to $36.44 million at December 31, 2017 (269 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.98 percent of total loans), and $33.61 million (292 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.98 percent of total loans) at March 31, 2017.   

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $15.4 million, or 0.36 percent of total assets, compared to $15.6 million, or 0.37 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2017 and $12.2 million, or 0.31 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2017.  Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $674 thousand at March 31, 2018, compared to $246 thousand at December 31, 2017 and $622 thousand at March 31, 2017.

Capital / Dividends

The Company's and Bank's capital positions in the March 2018 quarter benefitted by net income of $10.81 million and $10.62 million of voluntary share purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Voluntary share purchases in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan can be filled from the Company's authorized but unissued shares and/or in the open market, at the discretion of the Company – all of the share purchases in the March 2018 quarter were from authorized but unissued shares. The Company's and Bank's March 2018 and December 2017 regulatory capital positions were also benefitted by the mid-December 2017 subordinated debt issuance, and subsequent downstream of a large portion of the proceeds to the Bank as regulatory capital.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are all above the ratios to be considered well capitalized under regulatory guidance.

On April 24, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on May 22, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 8, 2018.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.34 billion as of March 31, 2018.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions.  These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may" or similar statements or variations of such terms.  Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.  Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2018 and beyond;
  • inability to manage our growth;
  • inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value in our investment portfolio;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;
  • higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;
  • unexpected changes in interest rates;
  • unexpected decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;
  • inability to execute upon new business initiatives;
  • lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;
  • reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters; and
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.  We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

 
(Tables to follow)
 
 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2018    2017    2017    2017    2017 
Income Statement Data:                    
Interest income $ 37,068   $ 36,439   $ 37,491   $ 33,412   $ 31,385  
Interest expense   8,675     7,853     7,499     6,440     5,794  
  Net interest income   28,393     28,586     29,992     26,972     25,591  
Provision for loan and lease losses   1,250     1,650     400     2,200     1,600  
  Net interest income after                    
  provision for loan and lease losses   27,143     26,936     29,592     24,772     23,991  
Wealth management fee income   8,367     7,489     5,790     5,086     4,818  
Service charges and fees   831     837     816     815     771  
Bank owned life insurance   336     341     343     350     322  
Gain on loans held for sale at fair                    
  value (Mortgage banking)   94     122     141     91     47  
Gain on loans held for sale at                    
  lower of cost or fair value   -     378     34     -     -  
Fee income related to loan level,                    
  back-to-back swaps   252     179     888     1,291     456  
Gain on sale of SBA loans   31     774     493     142     155  
Other income   382     486     326     396     450  
Securities losses, net   (78 )   -     -     -     -  
  Total other income   10,215     10,606     8,831     8,171     7,019  
Salaries and employee benefits   14,579     15,296     13,996     12,751     11,913  
Premises and equipment   3,270     3,194     2,945     3,033     2,816  
FDIC insurance expense   580     495     583     602     686  
Other expenses   4,908     5,266     4,437     3,709     3,889  
  Total operating expenses   23,337     24,251     21,961     20,095     19,304  
Income before income taxes   14,021     13,291     16,462     12,848     11,706  
Income tax expense   3,214     2,922     6,256     4,908     3,724  
Net income $ 10,807   $ 10,369   $ 10,206   $ 7,940   $ 7,982  
                     
Total revenue (A) $ 38,608   $ 39,192   $ 38,823   $ 35,143   $ 32,610  
Per Common Share Data:                    
Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.58   $ 0.57   $ 0.57   $ 0.45   $ 0.47  
Earnings per share (diluted)   0.57     0.56     0.56     0.45     0.46  
Weighted average number of                    
  common shares outstanding:                    
Basic   18,608,309     18,197,708     17,800,153     17,505,638     17,121,631  
Diluted   18,908,692     18,527,829     18,123,268     17,756,390     17,438,907  
Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)   1.01 %   0.98 %   0.97 %   0.79 %   0.82 %
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)   10.54 %   10.61 %   11.09 %   9.06 %   9.62 %
Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis)   2.76 %   2.78 %   2.95 %   2.76 %   2.71 %
GAAP efficiency ratio (B)   60.45 %   61.88 %   56.57 %   57.18 %   59.20 %
Operating expenses / average                    
  assets annualized   2.19 %   2.28 %   2.10 %   2.00 %   1.97 %


(A)   Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.
(B)   Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 22.


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
  As of
    March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2018   2017   2017   2017   2017
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $ 4,223 $ 4,415 $ 4,446 $ 4,119 $ 4,910
Federal funds sold   101   101   101   101   101
Interest-earning deposits   149,192   108,931   88,793   89,600   113,953
  Total cash and cash equivalents   153,516   113,447   93,340   93,820   118,964
                     
Securities available for sale   342,553   327,633   315,112   315,224   300,232
Equity security (A)   4,746   -   -   -   -
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost   23,703   13,378   13,589   18,487   15,436
                     
Residential mortgage (B)   567,885   577,340   605,015   611,316   571,496
Multifamily mortgage   1,366,712   1,388,958   1,441,851   1,504,581   1,468,890
Commercial mortgage   643,761   626,656   625,467   609,444   573,253
Commercial loans (B)   996,788   958,481   845,831   800,927   687,805
Consumer loans   71,580   86,277   81,671   72,943   69,802
Home equity lines of credit   64,570   67,497   68,787   67,051   68,055
Other loans   420   402   815   458   477
  Total loans   3,711,716   3,705,611   3,669,437   3,666,720   3,439,778
  Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses   37,696   36,440   35,915   35,751   33,610
  Net loans   3,674,020   3,669,171   3,633,522   3,630,969   3,406,168
                     
Premises and equipment   28,923   29,476   29,832   29,806   30,113
Other real estate owned   2,090   2,090   137   373   671
Accrued interest receivable   7,306   9,452   6,803   6,776   6,823
Bank owned life insurance   44,779   44,586   44,380   44,172   43,992
Deferred tax assets, net   629   552   16,636   16,912   15,325
Goodwill and other intangible assets (C)   23,656   23,836   15,064   3,095   3,126
Other assets (D)   30,573   26,926   7,917   6,045   6,712
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,336,494 $ 4,260,547 $ 4,176,332 $ 4,165,679 $ 3,947,562
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 536,054 $ 539,304 $ 557,117 $ 548,427 $ 528,554
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   1,089,980   1,152,483   1,144,714   1,085,805   1,015,178
  Savings   126,026   119,556   121,830   121,480   122,262
  Money market accounts   1,006,540   1,091,385   1,046,997   1,081,366   1,049,909
  Certificates of deposit – Retail   540,942   543,035   528,251   475,395   440,991
Subtotal "customer" deposits   3,299,542   3,445,763   3,398,909   3,312,473   3,156,894
  IB Demand – Brokered   180,000   180,000   180,000   180,000   180,000
  Certificates of deposit – Brokered   72,614   72,591   83,788   88,780   93,750
Total deposits   3,552,156   3,698,354   3,662,697   3,581,253   3,430,644
                     
Overnight borrowings   216,000   -   -   87,000   34,550
Federal home loan bank advances   22,898   37,898   49,898   58,795   58,795
Capital lease obligation   8,900   9,072   9,240   9,407   9,556
Subordinated debt, net   83,079   83,024   48,862   48,829   48,796
Other liabilities   31,055   28,521   25,699   23,548   24,293
  TOTAL LIABILITIES   3,914,088   3,856,869   3,796,396   3,808,832   3,606,634
Shareholders' equity   422,406   403,678   379,936   356,847   340,928
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,336,494 $ 4,260,547 $ 4,176,332 $ 4,165,679 $ 3,947,562
                     
Assets under management and / or 
administration at Peapack-Gladstone		                    
Bank's Private Wealth Management                    
Division (market value, not                    
included above-dollars in billions) $ 5.6 $ 5.5 $ 4.8 $ 3.9 $ 3.8


     
(A)   Represents investment in CRA Investment Fund.  This investment was classified as an equity security, carried at market, in accordance with the adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2016-01, Financial Instruments on January 1, 2018.
(B)   Includes loans held for sale at fair value and/or lower cost or market.
(C)   Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management and the Quadrant Capital Management acquisitions completed in August and November 2017, respectively.
(D)   Increase principally due to prepaid taxes.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of
    March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2018     2017     2017     2017     2017  
Asset Quality:                    
Loans past due over 90 days                    
  and still accruing $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Nonaccrual loans (A)   13,314     13,530     15,367     15,643     11,494  
Other real estate owned   2,090     2,090     137     373     671  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 15,404   $ 15,620   $ 15,504   $ 16,016   $ 12,165  
                     
Nonperforming loans to                    
  total loans   0.36 %   0.37 %   0.42 %   0.43 %   0.33 %
Nonperforming assets to                    
  total assets   0.36 %   0.37 %   0.37 %   0.38 %   0.31 %
                     
Performing TDRs (B)(C) $ 7,888   $ 9,514   $ 9,658   $ 9,725   $ 15,030  
                     
Loans past due 30 through 89                    
  days and still accruing $ 674   $ 246   $ 589   $ 1,232   $ 622  
                     
Classified loans $ 55,945   $ 41,706   $ 44,170   $ 43,608   $ 43,002  
                     
Impaired loans $ 21,223   $ 23,065   $ 25,046   $ 25,294   $ 26,546  
                     
Allowance for loan and lease losses:                    
  Beginning of period $ 36,440   $ 35,915   $ 35,751   $ 33,610   $ 32,208  
  Provision for loan and lease losses   1,250     1,650     400     2,200     1,600  
  Charge-offs, net   6     (1,125 )   (236 )   (59 )   (198 )
  End of period $ 37,696   $ 36,440   $ 35,915   $ 35,751   $ 33,610  
                     
ALLL to nonperforming loans   283.13 %   269.33 %   233.72 %   228.54 %   292.41 %
ALLL to total loans   1.02 %   0.98 %   0.98 %   0.98 %   0.98 %


     
(A)   March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017 includes one commercial mortgage totaling $4.9 million.  The loan was past maturity at June 30, 2017, however interest payments continued to be made.  The loan is secured by real estate valued at $7.0 million as of October 2017.
(B)   Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.
(C)   Amount does not include $8.0 million at March 31, 2018, $8.1 million at December 31, 2017, $9.1 million at September 30, 2017, $9.6 million at June 30, 2017 and $4.6 million at March 31, 2017 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
    March 31,   Dec 31,   March 31,
    2018    2017    2017 
Capital Adequacy
 
Equity to total assets (A)   9.74 %   9.47 %   8.64 %
 
Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)   9.25 %   8.97 %   8.56 %
 
Book value per share (C) $ 22.32   $ 21.68   $ 19.39  
 
Tangible Book Value per share (D) $ 21.07   $ 20.40   $ 19.22  
 
                         
    March 31,     Dec 31,     March 31,  
    2018     2017     2017  
Regulatory Capital – Holding Company                        
                         
Tier I leverage $ 401,498 9.46 % $ 382,870 9.04 % $ 338,561 8.66 %
                         
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets   401,498 11.77     382,870 11.31     338,561 10.79  
                         
Common equity tier I capital ratio                        
  to risk-weighted assets   401,496 11.77     382,868 11.31     338,558 10.79  
                         
Tier I & II capital to                        
  risk-weighted assets   522,273 15.32     502,334 14.84     420,967 13.41  
                         
Regulatory Capital – Bank                        
                         
Tier I leverage $ 466,896 11.00 % $ 448,812 10.61 % $ 375,931 9.61 %
                         
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets   466,896 13.70     448,812 13.27     375,931 11.98  
                         
Common equity tier I capital ratio                        
  to risk-weighted assets   466,894 13.70     448,810 13.27     375,928 11.98  
                         
Tier I & II capital to                        
  risk-weighted assets   504,592 14.81     485,252 14.34     409,541 13.05  


     
(A)   Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.
(B)   Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 22.
(C)   Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.
(D)   Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables beginning on page 22.


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarters Ended
    March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2018   2017   2017   2017   2017
Residential loans retained $ 11,642 $ 20,791 $ 22,322 $ 54,833 $ 64,831
Residential loans sold   7,672   8,282   10,596   6,491   3,115
  Total residential loans   19,314   29,073   32,918   61,324   67,946
                     
Commercial real estate   34,385   19,090   24,870   46,931   33,216
Multifamily   21,000   5,400   85,488   78,824   47,125
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)   118,425   141,672   131,321   158,476   128,130
SBA   4,270   9,640   4,560   3,900   1,700
Wealth lines of credit (A)   19,238   14,800   15,200   14,905   7,200
  Total commercial loans   197,318   190,602   261,439   303,036   217,371
                     
Installment loans   1,350   802   1,967   2,075   2,146
                     
Home equity lines of credit (A)   2,497   4,513   6,879   5,444   6,973
                     
  Total loans closed $ 220,479 $ 224,990 $ 303,203 $ 371,879 $ 294,436


(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
  March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017
    Average   Income/       Average   Income/    
    Balance   Expense Yield     Balance   Expense Yield  
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
  Investments:                        
  Taxable (1) $ 339,556   $ 1,925 2.27 % $ 289,237   $ 1,504 2.08 %
  Tax-exempt (1) (2)   24,304     198 3.26     27,152     199 2.93  
                         
  Loans (2) (3):                        
  Mortgages   574,400     4,731 3.29     544,854     4,473 3.28  
  Commercial mortgages   2,013,128     18,407 3.66     2,035,304     17,732 3.48  
  Commercial   969,496     10,487 4.33     648,266     6,380 3.94  
  Commercial construction   -     - -     390     4 4.10  
  Installment   81,762     670 3.28     69,415     501 2.89  
  Home equity   65,158     660 4.05     66,311     557 3.36  
  Other   455     11 9.67     514     11 8.56  
  Total loans   3,704,399     34,966 3.78     3,365,054     29,658 3.53  
  Federal funds sold   101     - 0.25     101     - 0.25  
  Interest-earning deposits   99,471     357 1.44     137,589     264 0.77  
  Total interest-earning assets   4,167,831     37,446 3.59 %   3,819,133     31,625 3.31 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks   4,686             21,615          
  Allowance for loan and lease losses   (37,076 )           (32,913 )        
  Premises and equipment   29,256             30,279          
  Other assets   99,541             73,467          
  Total noninterest-earning assets   96,407             92,448          
Total assets $ 4,264,238           $ 3,911,581          
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
  Checking $ 1,143,152   $ 1,757 0.61 % $ 1,029,012   $ 862 0.34 %
  Money markets   1,033,937     1,946 0.75     1,068,552     934 0.35  
  Savings   121,065     16 0.05     120,623     16 0.05  
  Certificates of deposit – retail   555,564     2,149 1.55     448,844     1,570 1.40  
  Subtotal interest-bearing deposits   2,853,718     5,868 0.82     2,667,031     3,382 0.51  
  Interest-bearing demand – brokered   180,000     680 1.51     180,000     720 1.60  
  Certificates of deposit – brokered   72,601     429 2.36     93,733     491 2.10  
  Total interest-bearing deposits   3,106,319     6,977 0.90     2,940,764     4,593 0.62  
  Borrowings   86,458     370 1.71     60,123     303 2.02  
  Capital lease obligation   8,963     107 4.78     9,605     115 4.79  
  Subordinated debt   83,043     1,221 5.88     48,775     783 6.42  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,284,783     8,675 1.06     3,059,267     5,794 0.76  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Demand deposits   539,882             501,183          
  Accrued expenses and                        
  other liabilities   29,358             19,151          
  Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   569,240             520,334          
Shareholders' equity   410,215             331,980          
  Total liabilities and                        
  shareholders' equity $ 4,264,238           $ 3,911,581          
  Net interest income     $ 28,771         $ 25,831    
  Net interest spread         2.53 %         2.55 %
  Net interest margin (4)         2.76 %         2.71 %


(1)   Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(2)   Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate at March 31, 2018 and a 35 percent federal tax rate at March 31, 2017.
(3)   Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(4)   Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
  March 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017
    Average   Income/       Average   Income/    
    Balance   Expense Yield     Balance   Expense Yield  
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
  Investments:                        
  Taxable (1) $ 339,556   $ 1,925 2.27 % $ 316,148   $ 1,726 2.18 %
  Tax-exempt (1) (2)   24,304     198 3.26     24,836     183 2.95  
                         
  Loans (2) (3):                        
  Mortgages   574,400     4,731 3.29     598,407     4,880 3.26  
  Commercial mortgages   2,013,128     18,407 3.66     2,053,221     19,039 3.71  
  Commercial   969,496     10,487 4.33     886,170     9,263 4.18  
  Installment   81,762     670 3.28     85,390     656 3.07  
  Home equity   65,158     660 4.05     68,485     667 3.90  
  Other   455     11 9.67     638     11 6.90  
  Total loans   3,704,399     34,966 3.78     3,692,311     34,516 3.74  
  Federal funds sold   101     - 0.25     101     - 0.25  
  Interest-earning deposits   99,471     357 1.44     125,495     305 0.97  
  Total interest-earning assets   4,167,831     37,446 3.59 %   4,158,891     36,730 3.53 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks   4,686             5,096          
  Allowance for loan and lease losses   (37,076 )           (37,000 )        
  Premises and equipment   29,256             29,670          
  Other assets   99,541             96,607          
  Total noninterest-earning assets   96,407             94,373          
Total assets $ 4,264,238           $ 4,253,264          
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
  Checking $ 1,143,152   $ 1,757 0.61 % $ 1,135,660   $ 1,591 0.56 %
  Money markets   1,033,937     1,946 0.75     1,101,862     1,781 0.65  
  Savings   121,065     16 0.05     120,768     17 0.06  
  Certificates of deposit – retail   555,564     2,149 1.55     537,685     2,034 1.51  
  Subtotal interest-bearing deposits   2,853,718     5,868 0.82     2,895,975     5,423 0.75  
  Interest-bearing demand – brokered   180,000     680 1.51     180,000     751 1.67  
  Certificates of deposit – brokered   72,601     429 2.36     74,529     445 2.39  
  Total interest-bearing deposits   3,106,319     6,977 0.90     3,150,504     6,619 0.84  
  Borrowings   86,458     370 1.71     51,265     267 2.08  
  Capital lease obligation   8,963     107 4.78     9,136     110 4.82  
  Subordinated debt   83,043     1,221 5.88     56,444     857 6.07  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,284,783     8,675 1.06     3,267,349     7,853 0.96  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Demand deposits   539,882             567,041          
  Accrued expenses and                        
  other liabilities   29,358             28,138          
  Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   569,240             595,179          
Shareholders' equity   410,215             390,736          
  Total liabilities and                        
  shareholders' equity $ 4,264,238           $ 4,253,264          
  Net interest income     $ 28,771         $ 28,877    
  Net interest spread         2.53 %         2.57 %
  Net interest margin (4)         2.76 %         2.78 %


     
(1)   Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(2)   Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate at March 31, 2018 and a 35 percent federal tax rate at December 31, 2017.
(3)   Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(4)   Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
     

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts.  We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively.  We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.  We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.
                   
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue.  We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.
                   
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios.  Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.  As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies.  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

 
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
 
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) 
     
  Three Months Ended 
    March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Tangible Book Value Per Share   2018    2017    2017    2017    2017 
Shareholders' equity $ 422,406   $ 403,678   $ 379,936   $ 356,847   $ 340,928  
Less:  Intangible assets, net   23,656     23,836     15,064     3,095     3,126  
  Tangible equity   398,750     379,842     364,872     353,752     337,802  
                     
Period end shares outstanding   18,921,114     18,619,634     18,214,759     17,846,404     17,579,274  
Tangible book value per share $ 21.07   $ 20.40   $ 20.03   $ 19.82   $ 19.22  
Book value per share   22.32     21.68     20.86     20.00     19.39  
                     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                    
Total assets $ 4,336,494   $ 4,260,547   $ 4,176,332   $ 4,165,679   $ 3,947,562  
Less: Intangible assets, net   23,656     23,836     15,064     3,095     3,126  
  Tangible assets   4,312,838     4,236,711     4,161,268     4,162,584     3,944,436  
Tangible equity to tangible assets   9.25 %   8.97 %   8.77 %   8.50 %   8.56 %
Equity to assets   9.74 %   9.47 %   9.10 %   8.57 %   8.64 %


   
  Three Months Ended
    March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Efficiency Ratio   2018    2017    2017    2017    2017 
Net interest income $ 28,393   $ 28,586   $ 29,992   $ 26,972   $ 25,591  
Total other income   10,215     10,606     8,831     8,171     7,019  
Less:  Gain on loans held for sale                    
  at lower of cost or fair value   -     378     34     -     -  
Less:  Securities losses, net   (78 )   -     -     -     -  
Total recurring revenue   38,686     38,814     38,789     35,143     32,610  
                     
Operating expenses   23,337     24,251     21,961     20,095     19,304  
Total operating expense   23,337     24,251     21,961     20,095     19,304  
                     
Efficiency ratio   60.32 %   62.48 %   56.62 %   57.18 %   59.20 %

Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308

