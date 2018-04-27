Agios Announces Revised Starting Time of 8:00am ET for Investor Day and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast on Friday, May 4, 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company will webcast presentations from its Investor Day, including first quarter financial results, on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York.



Presentations will be given by members of Agios' leadership team and external speakers including:

David Schenkein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Scott Biller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Chris Bowden, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Hirsch, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

Steve Hoerter, Chief Commercial Officer

Darrin Miles, Vice President, IDH Program Management

Susan Pandya, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development

Kevin Marks, Ph.D., Senior Director, Head of Cancer Biology

Maeve Lowery, M.B., B.Ch., B.A.O, Trinity College Dublin

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has an approved oncology precision medicine and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

Investors:

Renee Leck, 617-649-8299

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Renee.Leck@agios.com

Media:

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

Holly.Manning@agios.com