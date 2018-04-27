Sunworks Strengthens Balance Sheet and Announces Changes to Board of Directors

-- Company secures two-year $3.75 million term loan --

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a premier provider of high performance solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced that it has secured a $3.75 million, two-year term loan. The loan is comprised of $3.0 million from CrowdOut Capital, LLC and a combined $750,000 from Chuck Cargile, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer and Kirk Short, Sunworks' President of Commercial Operations.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer commented, "Strengthening our balance sheet is an important step as we advance our profitable growth strategy. The infusion of cash coincides with a rebound in the overall solar industry and comes at a time when Sunworks' pipeline of opportunities continues to grow. We entered the year with more than $40 million of backlog scheduled for installation in 2018. In addition, in the first four months of this year, we have won more than $35 million of new projects, much of which is scheduled for installation over the next three to four quarters. Although we anticipate being profitable and generating positive cash flow from operations for the remainder of this year, the cash infusion will give us greater flexibility as we work through this large backlog of projects. In addition, securing a term loan provides necessary capital to support our profitable growth without an equity issuance that would be dilutive to our shareholders."

Sunworks also announced that Joshua Schechter has been appointed as an independent member of the board of directors. Mr. Schechter is a private investor who has broad experience serving on public company's board of directors. James Nelson, Executive Chairman and Frank Hunt, who has served as a director and chair of the audit committee since December 2014, retired from the Board of Directors.

Cargile added, "I wish Jim and Frank the best of luck in their future endeavors. I appreciate the dedication that both of them have shown for Sunworks. At the same time, we are fortunate to have solar industry experts Rhone Resch and Daniel Gross serving on our board of directors and the board is further strengthened by adding Mr. Schechter. For more than a decade, Josh has developed a stellar track record in board governance with an intense focus on enhancing shareholder value. The four current directors are in the process of reviewing candidates for the fifth position on the board and anticipate announcing the appointment within the next month."

The company noted that a special committee of the independent directors of Sunworks was formed to review and negotiate the loan agreement. The full terms and details of the loan agreement can be found in the 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To further streamline its capital structure, Sunworks converted all its preferred shares into common shares. The preferred shares convert to common shares at a ratio of one-to-one. As a result of the conversion, the Company has simplified its capital structure and no longer has any preferred shares outstanding.

