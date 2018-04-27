Belgravia Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belgravia Capital International Inc. (CSE:BLGV) (OTCQB:BLGVF) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 26, 2018 in Toronto, Canada (the "Meeting"). Belgravia is also pleased to provide strategic corporate updates on the Company's core business divisions.



At the Meeting, the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 16, 2018 were elected as directors of Belgravia for the ensuing year:

John Stubbs, Chairman,

Mehdi Azodi, President and Chief Executive Officer,

Honourable Pierre Pettigrew, P.C.,

Ernest Angelo Jr., and

Knute H. Lee Jr.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-appointed Davidson and Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the Deferred Share Unit Plan.

Mehdi Azodi, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I am very pleased to continue working with our Board of Directors. Their ongoing leadership and detailed input into the strategic vision of Belgravia is essential in the achievement of the Company's business goals and objectives. Belgravia has been very active, during the first quarter of 2018, building value in the Incubator, Royalty & Management Services, and Investments divisions."

Incubator Division Update:

Belgravia has reviewed a number of opportunities to support the development of early stage businesses. These opportunities included potential acquisitions and joint ventures in the healthcare and technology areas. The Company has decided to aggressively pursue developing a biotechnology-based dermatology company. As reported in the press release of April 18, 2018, Dr. Sam Hanna assumed leadership for all medical aspects of development in this area. The active pharmaceutical ingredients will be based on, or related to, natural plant active pharmaceutical ingredients where there is strong evidence of efficacy for the treatment of unmet medical needs for skin conditions. Dr. Hanna, Chief Medical Officer, with additional biotechnology managers to be announced, is reviewing target receptors for the identified skin conditions. The Company is also investigating related patent and other intellectual protection and, is defining a number of formulations. This will be followed by pre-clinical work that will be carried out in conjunction with contract research organizations. The biotechnology division is held by ICP Organics. The name of this wholly-owned subsidiary will be changed to reflect the investment in the healthcare industry.

Royalty & Management Services Division Update:

Year-to-date Belgravia has been awarded management service contracts with a value of $525,000. These fees will be realized over Q1 and Q2 2018. The fees will be earned in respect of corporate governance services and restructuring and related administrative services. As stated in the press release of March 12, 2018, Belgravia expects to provide, during the third quarter, the terms of its water royalties asset. This investment is expected to have a value of USD$12.2 million.

Investments Division Corporate Update:

Belgravia Holdings has deployed $1.9 million in its Investments Division portfolio. The portfolio includes eleven investments. The investments are in the following sectors: healthcare, technology, and minerals and resources. Seven of the investments are securities in public companies. The other investments represent equity in private companies where the intention is for those companies to be public within twelve months.

About Belgravia

Belgravia Capital International Inc. is focused on three core business divisions: Incubator, Investments, and Royalty & Management Services. The Incubator division provides capital to support the development of early stage companies in the Biotech/Healthcare, Technology, Resources and Medical sectors. The Investments division invests in various private and public companies with a value-driven focus. Belgravia Royalty & Management Services has a royalty and fee income model. Further, the cash and investment asset base provides capital to support international expansion on a selective basis.

For more information, please visit: www.belgraviacapital.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

