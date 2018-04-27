BayCom Corp Launches Initial Public Offering

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayCom Corp (the "Company" or "BayCom") announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 2,272,727 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is expected that the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 340,909 shares from BayCom. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $21.00 and $23.00 per share, and the common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "BCML." The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.



BayCom expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $46.0 million from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, which it intends to use to repay a $6.0 million term loan and for general corporate purposes, including to increase capital levels to support further organic growth and acquisitions.

FIG Partners, LLC and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering can be obtained from: FIG Partners, LLC, Attention: Greg Gersack / Lozan Aleksandrov, 1475 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30309, by calling 1-866-344-2657 or by emailing prospectus@figpartners.com or D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Syndicate, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, Montana 59401, by calling 1-800-332-5915 or by emailing prospectusrequest@dadco.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BayCom Corp

The Company, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, United Business Bank, offers a full-range of loans, including SBA, FSA and USDA guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and its affiliates in California, Washington and New Mexico. The Bank also offers business escrow services and facilitates tax free exchanges through its Bankers Exchange Division. United Business Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and member FDIC. The Company is traded Over the Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol "BCML".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and other risks detailed in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the registration statement. Potential investors should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and BayCom does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

We have filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (including a preliminary prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before making any investment decision, investors are urged to carefully read the preliminary prospectus in that registration statement, any amendments or supplements to the preliminary prospectus, and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the proposed offering. Investors may obtain the registration statement and prospectus free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

BayCom Corp

Keary Colwell

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925)-476-1800