

Paris, April 27, 2018

BOURBON wins the "Shipowner of the Year" award by GST & Shipping2030

for its "Smart Shipping" program

BOURBON has been awarded the "Shipowner of the Year" award in the context of the GST & Shipping 2030 conference, which was held at the end of March 2018 in Copenhagen. This award recognizes the "Smart Shipping" program that is being deployed by the group and represents an essential pillar of the #BOURBONINMOTION strategic action plan aimed at accelerating its transformation and adapting to oil & gas clients' new requirements.

Wishing to capitalize on the digital revolution to better differentiate, BOURBON launched its connected vessels program approximately 2 years ago and collaborates with major industry partners, such as Kongsberg Maritime and Bureau Veritas. The "Smart Shipping" program is aimed at connecting a fleet of 132 vessels of Bourbon Marine & Logistics over a period of 3 years, representing an investment of

€75 million.

Sita Kalsi, Conference Director at GST & Shipping2030, summarized the judges' feedback that declared: "It was our will to recognize BOURBON's approach directed towards connectivity and digital transformation in the offshore oil & gas industry. We believe that this approach shows an innovative mindset and would help lead the way in the offshore community. BOURBON is highly commended for demonstrating that despite adverse operating conditions, it can set a differentiating strategy and continue to evolve."

Gaël Bodénès, CEO of BOURBON Corporation, commented: "We are delighted to receive this award, which recognizes the efforts that we have been deploying towards our Smart Shipping program. Digital revolution is a unique opportunity to reinvent ourselves and propose a services offer that meets clients' expectations while ensuring optimum costs."

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

Attachment