TiGenix: Publication of prospectus and response memorandum for Takeda takeover bid commencing on April 30, 2018

Publication of prospectus and response memorandum for Takeda takeover bid commencing on April 30, 2018

Leuven (BELGIUM) - April 27, 2018, 07:00h CEST - TiGenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG) ("TiGenix"), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells to develop novel therapies for serious medical conditions, today announces the publication of the prospectus and response memorandum in relation to the previously announced voluntary and conditional public takeover bid by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") to acquire TiGenix (the "Bid").

The Bid relates to all outstanding ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), warrants ("Warrants") and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" and together with the Ordinary Shares and the Warrants, the "Securities") of TiGenix that are not yet owned by Takeda and its affiliates and will be comprised of two separate offers: (i) an offer to all holders of Ordinary Shares and Warrants in accordance with the applicable law in Belgium (the "Belgian Offer"), and (ii) an offer to holders of ADSs, wherever located, and to holders of Ordinary Shares who are resident in the U.S. in accordance with applicable U.S. law (the "U.S. Offer").

The first acceptance period of the Bid will commence on April 30, 2018 and expire on May 31, 2018 (inclusive) at 4 p.m. CEST / 10 a.m. ET (unless extended). During the first acceptance period, Security holders can tender their Securities in the Belgian Offer or the U.S. Offer, as applicable, by following the instructions set out in the published prospectus and the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, respectively, to be published by Takeda in connection with the Bid. Takeda intends to announce the results of the first acceptance period on June 6, 2018.

Belgian Offer - Prospectus and Response Memorandum



Following approval by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ("FSMA") on April 24, 2018, Takeda has published today a prospectus in which it sets out the full details of the Belgian Offer, and TiGenix has published today a response memorandum, in which it sets out the position of its board of directors on the Belgian Offer. In the response memorandum, the board of directors of TiGenix, by unanimous decision, recommends that the holders of Ordinary Shares and Warrants accept the Belgian Offer and tender their Ordinary Shares and/or Warrants pursuant to the Belgian Offer.

More information on the Belgian Offer, including the conditions precedent to which completion of the Bid is subject, is set out in the prospectus and in the placard published today by Takeda (attached hereto).

The prospectus (including the response memorandum from the board of directors) is available free of charge by telephone (+32 (0)2 433 41 13). An electronic version of the prospectus (including the acceptance form and the response memorandum) is also available on the websites of BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV (www.bnpparibasfortis.be/epargneretplacer (French and English) and www.bnpparibasfortis.be/sparenenbeleggen (Dutch and English)), Takeda (http://www.takeda.com/newsroom) and TiGenix (http://tigenix.com/takeda-takeover-bid).

U.S. Offer - Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO

Takeda is expected to file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO related to the U.S. Offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2018. On the same day, TiGenix will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC, which will include the recommendation of the board of directors of TiGenix with respect to the Bid.

Holders of ADSs and Ordinary Shares subject to the U.S. Offer who wish to participate in the U.S. Offer, are urged to carefully review the documents relating to the U.S. Offer that will be filed by Takeda and TiGenix with the SEC since these documents will contain important information, including the terms and conditions of the U.S. Offer.

About TiGenix

TiGenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for serious medical conditions by exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells.

TiGenix lead product, Alofisel (darvadstrocel), previously Cx601, received European Commission (EC) approval for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adult patients with non-active/mildly active luminal Crohn's disease, when fistulas have shown an inadequate response to at least one conventional or biologic therapy. A global Phase III trial intended to support a future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017. TiGenix has entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to develop and commercialize Alofisel for complex perianal fistulas outside the U.S. TiGenix' second adipose-derived product, Cx611, is undergoing a Phase I/II trial in severe sepsis - a major cause of mortality in the developed world. TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain) and Cambridge, MA (USA). For more information, please visit http://www.tigenix.com .

Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of TiGenix and the market in which it operates and statements regarding the expected consummation of the tender offer, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of closing conditions for the tender offer, the possibility that the transaction will not be completed, the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in TiGenix's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of TiGenix's Form 20-F filed on April 16, 2018, as well as the tender offer documents to be filed by Takeda and the solicitation/recommendation statement to be filed by TiGenix. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond TiGenix's control. Therefore, actual results, the financial condition, performance, timing or achievements of TiGenix, or industry results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of the publication of this press release. Takeda and TiGenix disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in TiGenix's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by Belgian law.

Disclaimer

The tender offer for the Ordinary Shares, Warrants and ADSs will commence on April 30, 2018. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase securities of TiGenix nor a solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in respect of such securities, any vote or approval. Neither this communication nor any other information in respect of the matters contained herein may be supplied in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations in such jurisdictions. Takeda, TiGenix and their respective affiliates explicitly decline any liability for breach of these restrictions by any person.

Important Additional Information for U.S. Investors

The voluntary public takeover bid described herein has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither a recommendation, an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of TiGenix.

At the time the voluntary public takeover bid is commenced, Security holders are urged to read the offer documents which will be available at www.sec.gov. The U.S. Offer will only be made pursuant to an offer to purchase and related materials. At the time the U.S. Offer is commenced, Takeda will file, or cause to be filed, a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC and thereafter, TiGenix will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9, in each case with respect to the U.S. Offer.

Holders of ADSs and Ordinary Shares subject to the U.S. Offer who wish to participate in the U.S. Offer, are urged to carefully review the documents relating to the U.S. Offer that will be filed by Takeda with the SEC since these documents will contain important information, including the terms and conditions of the U.S. Offer. Holders of ADSs and Ordinary Shares subject to the U.S. Offer who wish to participate in the U.S. Offer, are also urged to read the related solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 that will be filed with the SEC by TiGenix relating to the U.S. Offer since it will contain important information. You may obtain a free copy of these documents after they have been filed with the SEC, and other documents filed by TiGenix and Takeda with the SEC, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors and security holders may also obtain free copies of the solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 and other documents filed with the SEC by TiGenix at www.tigenix.com. The Schedule TO, including the offer to purchase and related materials, and the Schedule 14D-9, including the solicitation/recommendation statement, may also be obtained for free by contacting Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, at +1 866 391 6921. In addition to the offer and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the solicitation/recommendation statement, TiGenix files reports and other information with the SEC. You may read and copy any reports or other information filed by TiGenix at the SEC Public Reference Room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. Please call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on the Public Reference Room. TiGenix's filings at the SEC are also available to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

YOU SHOULD READ THE FILINGS MADE BY TAKEDA AND TIGENIX WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY BEFORE MAKING A DECISION CONCERNING THE U.S. OFFER.



