Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ("Goosehead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSHD) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,530,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. The underwriters for the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,279,500 additional shares of its Class A common stock. Goosehead Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 27, 2018 under the ticker symbol "GSHD." The offering is expected to close on May 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers in the proposed offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by calling toll-free at (866) 803-9204; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Goosehead

Goosehead is an independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead represents over 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and over 400 franchise locations.

CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Garrett Edson

ICR

Phone: (469) 480-3669

E-mail: IR@goosehead.com

Media Contact:

Scott Tangney/Nicole Hakimi

ICR

Phone: (646) 277-1299

E-mail: PR@goosehead.com