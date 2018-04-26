Northwest Pipe Company Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) today announced it intends to release first quarter 2018 results after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A teleconference to discuss the financial results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PDT on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Northwest Pipe officials participating on the call will be Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robin Gantt, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the live call, visit the Northwest Pipe Company website, www.nwpipe.com, under Investor Relations. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Thursday, May 31, 2018 by dialing 1-800-846-5780 passcode 6301.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company's Water Transmission manufacturing facilities are strategically positioned to meet North America's growing needs for water and wastewater infrastructure. The Company serves a wide range of markets and their solution-based products are a good fit for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels, and river crossings. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington and has manufacturing facilities across the United States.

Contact: Robin Gantt Chief Financial Officer (360) 397-6325