The Crypto Company Announces Details For Upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting

MALIBU, Calif., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crypto Company (OTC:CRCW), one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the blockchain and digital currency industry, today announced that it will conduct its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday June 21 at 12:00PM PDT at the Hyatt Regency in Westlake Village, CA. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2018 will be entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the annual meeting. The proxy statement containing meeting details and agenda is expected to be available during the month of May.



CEO of The Crypto Company Mike Poutre said, "An annual shareholder meeting is a vital tool in maintaining accountability and transparency across all facets of an organization. We are proud to announce our upcoming annual shareholder meeting, in line with standard practices of a publicly traded company. Shareholders have representation through an independent board and direct participation through a shareholder meeting - as it should be."

About The Crypto Company:

The Crypto Company is one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the digital currencies and blockchain sector. The Crypto Company offers technology and services to blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, and manages a proprietary portfolio of digital assets. The Crypto Company is developing proprietary technology, including trading management and auditing software, tools, and processes to assist traditional companies -- from start-up businesses to well-established companies -- to operate with and/or their own trading in cryptocurrencies.

