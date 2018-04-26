AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation's leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its third quarter ended May 5, 2018, before market open on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Additionally, the Company will host a one hour conference call on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results of the quarter.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozoneinc.com. Investors may also listen to the call via phone by dialing (210) 839-8923. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through June 21, 2018, 11:59 p.m.

About AutoZone:

As of February 10, 2018, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,514 AutoZone stores in the U.S., including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; 532 stores in Mexico; 16 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,062.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: Ray Pohlman, 866-966-3017, ray.pohlman@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com