Timbercreek Financial Will Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 3, 2018

TORONTO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (the "Company") is pleased to announce it will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018. A live conference call to review the financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 4, 2017 which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. A quarterly investor presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available an hour before the call. Please visit www.timbercreekfinancial.com -- Investor Relations -- Webcasts & Presentations.



Conference Call Details:

Speakers: Cameron Goodnough, Chief Executive Officer and Gigi Wong, Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Dial-in-number(s): 1-(855) 223-7310

Event Conference ID: 1169089

The playback of the conference call will be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

