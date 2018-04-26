MBT Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings and Dividend Increase

MONROE, Mich., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust, reported a preliminary net profit of $3,902,000 ($0.17 per share, basic and diluted), in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a profit of $3,180,000 ($0.14 per share, basic and diluted), in the first quarter of 2017. The company also announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.07 cents per common share on May 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2018. This is an increase of $0.01 per share compared to the dividend paid last quarter and an increase of $0.02 compared to the dividend paid in the same quarter last year.



The Net Interest Income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $941,000, or 9.8% as the net interest margin improved from 3.21% in the first quarter of 2017 to 3.52% in the first quarter of 2018 as higher interest rates and shifting from investment securities to loans improved the yield on earning assets.

The provision for loan losses was a negative expense of $100,000 for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $100,000 compared to last year's first quarter, when a negative expense of $200,000 was recorded. Asset quality and historical loss ratios improved, but the growth in the loan portfolio reduced the size of the negative provision expense required to adjust the Allowance for Loan Losses. Total Loans increased $27.3 million, or 3.9% during the first quarter of 2018, and $59.2 million, or 8.9% compared to a year ago. Even though the bank recorded a negative provision for loan losses, the recovery of previously charged off loans caused the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to increase from $7.7 million at the end of 2017 to $7.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Due to the loan growth, the Allowance as a percent of loans decreased during the quarter from 1.10% to 1.09%.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $36,000, or 0.9% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Excluding gains and losses on securities transactions in both periods, the non-interest income increased $75,000, or 2.0%. Non-interest expense increased $730,000, or 8.1%, mainly due to increases in salaries and benefits, equipment, and marketing expenses.

Total assets of the company decreased $21.4 million, or 1.6%, compared to December 31, 2017, to $1.33 billion. Capital decreased $15.2 million during the first quarter of 2018 primarily because the payment of the special and regular dividends exceeded the net income. The ratio of equity to assets decreased from 9.85% at the end of 2017 to 8.86% at the end of the first quarter of 2018. The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage ratio decreased from 10.33% as of December 31, 2017 to 9.51% as of March 31, 2018.

H. Douglas Chaffin, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to see solid loan growth, and the improvement in net interest margin combined with the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act contributed to the substantial improvement in earnings this quarter. Our new business pipeline remains strong and we expect loan growth to continue the rest of this year, which should lead to further margin improvement. Notably, we also expect credit quality to remain strong, as we see nothing that might inhibit our strong quality metrics in the near term. Our focus on managing our capital has also allowed us to bring more value to our shareholders, through the regular and special dividends paid in the first quarter and the increase in the quarterly dividend we announced today. We will continue to keep our eyes open for the right opportunities to grow through strategic acquisitions, while remaining disciplined in that regard. We remain confident in our ability to maintain our position as the premier independent provider of financial services in the communities we serve."

Conference Call

MBT Financial Corp. will hold a conference call to discuss the First Quarter 2018 results on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations/Corporate Profile page of MBT Financial Corp.'s web site www.monroe.bank. The call can also be accessed in the United States by calling toll free (877) 510-3783. The toll free number for callers in Canada is (855) 669-9657 and international callers can access the call at (412) 902-4136. A replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (877) 344-7529, Conference #10118711. The replay is available to callers from Canada at (855) 669-9658 and international callers at (412) 317-0088. The replay will be available until May 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The webcast will be archived on the Company's web site and available for twelve months following the call.

About the Company:

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), a bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust. Founded in 1858, Monroe Bank & Trust helps customers' remarkable stories unfold through an uncommon, optimistic culture. As one of the largest independently owned community banks in Southeast Michigan, with over $1.3 billion in assets, this full-service bank offers a complete range of business and personal accounts, mobile and online banking, offices and ATMs across Monroe and Wayne Counties, credit and mortgage options, investment and retirement services and award-winning community outreach. The bank believes in its customers, helping them with everything from day-to-day needs to long-term goals, and is ranked fourth among all Michigan banks for total trust assets. The bank believes in its communities, supporting over 300 organizations with sponsorships and also more than 8,000 employee volunteer hours through the Monroe Bank & Trust ENLIST Volunteerism program. The bank believes in the power of knowledge, helping thousands of students and adults thrive through the Monroe Bank & Trust Financial Education program. Monroe Bank & Trust is proud to be a trusted partner to communities and clients, and an employer of choice. We are Monroe Bank & Trust, and we believe in the story of you.

For more information about Monroe Bank & Trust, visit www.monroe.bank.

Or, contact:

Julian Broggio

SVP, Director of Marketing

(734) 240-2341

julian.broggio@monroe.bank

MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Quarterly Year to Date 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 (dollars in thousands except per share data) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2018 2017 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 10,536 $ 10,373 $ 10,231 $ 9,864 $ 9,595 $ 10,536 $ 9,595 FTE Net interest income $ 10,638 $ 10,552 $ 10,394 $ 10,017 $ 9,749 $ 10,638 $ 9,749 Provision for loan and lease losses $ (100 ) $ (500 ) $ - $ - $ (200 ) $ (100 ) $ (200 ) Non interest income $ 3,784 $ 3,657 $ 4,035 $ 4,370 $ 3,820 $ 3,784 $ 3,820 Non interest expense $ 9,792 $ 9,115 $ 8,950 $ 9,008 $ 9,062 $ 9,792 $ 9,062 Net income $ 3,902 $ (144 ) $ 3,933 $ 3,640 $ 3,180 $ 3,902 $ 3,180 Basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Average shares outstanding 22,943,736 22,884,010 22,871,451 22,865,529 22,821,273 22,943,736 22,821,273 Average diluted shares outstanding 23,063,200 23,044,241 23,040,960 23,006,766 22,961,425 23,063,200 22,961,425 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.19 % -0.04 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 0.97 % 1.19 % 0.97 % Return on average common equity 12.80 % -0.42 % 11.54 % 11.14 % 9.83 % 12.80 % 9.83 % Base Margin 3.48 % 3.37 % 3.30 % 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.48 % 3.16 % FTE Adjustment 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Loan Fees 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % FTE Net Interest Margin 3.52 % 3.43 % 3.38 % 3.31 % 3.21 % 3.52 % 3.21 % Efficiency ratio 67.41 % 62.80 % 62.52 % 64.14 % 66.43 % 67.41 % 66.43 % Full-time equivalent employees 281 288 295 287 287 281 287 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 9.31 % 10.34 % 10.21 % 9.95 % 9.87 % 9.31 % 9.87 % Book value per share $ 5.11 $ 5.79 $ 5.94 $ 5.87 $ 5.67 $ 5.11 $ 5.67 Cash dividend per share $ 0.66 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 0.75 ASSET QUALITY Loan Charge-Offs $ 12 $ 14 $ 306 $ 396 $ 112 $ 12 $ 112 Loan Recoveries $ 331 $ 170 $ 179 $ 199 $ 188 $ 331 $ 188 Net Charge-Offs $ (319 ) $ (156 ) $ 127 $ 197 $ (76 ) $ (319 ) $ (76 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 7,885 $ 7,666 $ 8,010 $ 8,137 $ 8,334 $ 7,885 $ 8,334 Nonaccrual Loans $ 3,453 $ 3,658 $ 3,050 $ 4,143 $ 5,001 $ 3,453 $ 5,001 Loans 90 days past due $ - $ 3 $ 5 $ 3 $ 9 $ - $ 9 Restructured loans $ 8,290 $ 9,625 $ 9,859 $ 10,103 $ 10,318 $ 8,290 $ 10,318 Total non performing loans $ 11,743 $ 13,286 $ 12,914 $ 14,249 $ 15,328 $ 11,743 $ 15,328 Other real estate owned & other assets $ 1,229 $ 1,452 $ 1,686 $ 1,542 $ 1,400 $ 1,229 $ 1,400 Total non performing assets $ 12,972 $ 14,738 $ 14,600 $ 15,791 $ 16,728 $ 12,972 $ 16,728 Classified Loans $ 8,866 $ 8,273 $ 9,206 $ 10,599 $ 14,030 $ 8,866 $ 14,030 Other real estate owned & other assets $ 1,229 $ 1,452 $ 1,686 $ 1,542 $ 1,400 $ 1,229 $ 1,400 Total classified assets $ 10,095 $ 9,725 $ 10,892 $ 12,141 $ 15,430 $ 10,095 $ 15,430 Net loan charge-offs to average loans -0.18 % -0.09 % 0.07 % 0.12 % -0.05 % -0.18 % -0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.09 % 1.26 % Non performing loans to gross loans 1.63 % 1.91 % 1.86 % 2.08 % 2.31 % 1.63 % 2.31 % Non performing assets to total assets 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.24 % 0.98 % 1.24 % Classified assets to total capital 7.44 % 6.64 % 7.59 % 8.63 % 11.16 % 7.44 % 11.16 % Allowance to non performing loans 67.15 % 57.70 % 62.03 % 57.11 % 54.37 % 67.15 % 54.37 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Loans and leases $ 722,640 $ 695,325 $ 693,866 $ 683,648 $ 663,449 $ 722,640 $ 663,449 Total earning assets $ 1,214,209 $ 1,229,425 $ 1,220,844 $ 1,201,903 $ 1,232,350 $ 1,214,209 $ 1,232,350 Total assets $ 1,326,056 $ 1,347,420 $ 1,347,352 $ 1,326,392 $ 1,346,554 $ 1,326,056 $ 1,346,554 Deposits $ 1,193,363 $ 1,198,164 $ 1,195,335 $ 1,177,069 $ 1,203,072 $ 1,193,363 $ 1,203,072 Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 900,120 $ 898,326 $ 897,408 $ 886,474 $ 918,126 $ 900,120 $ 918,126 Shareholders' equity $ 117,502 $ 132,658 $ 135,969 $ 134,222 $ 129,553 $ 117,502 $ 129,553 Tier 1 Capital (Bank) $ 127,783 $ 138,819 $ 135,470 $ 132,565 $ 129,935 $ 127,783 $ 129,935 Total Shares Outstanding 22,973,261 22,907,844 22,875,505 22,870,082 22,860,794 22,973,261 22,860,794 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans and leases $ 705,874 $ 693,586 $ 686,259 $ 672,849 $ 656,550 $ 705,874 $ 656,550 Total earning assets $ 1,224,359 $ 1,220,426 $ 1,220,620 $ 1,215,360 $ 1,229,947 $ 1,224,359 $ 1,229,947 Total assets $ 1,327,708 $ 1,324,847 $ 1,324,723 $ 1,316,081 $ 1,329,128 $ 1,327,708 $ 1,329,128 Deposits $ 1,192,570 $ 1,184,592 $ 1,187,768 $ 1,183,645 $ 1,194,296 $ 1,192,570 $ 1,194,296 Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 898,089 $ 884,979 $ 895,376 $ 904,581 $ 917,125 $ 898,089 $ 917,125 Shareholders' equity $ 123,636 $ 136,963 $ 135,188 $ 131,015 $ 131,171 $ 123,636 $ 131,171

MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Quarter Ended March 31, Dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2018 2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 8,217 $ 7,364 Interest on investment securities- Tax-exempt 404 310 Taxable 2,210 2,268 Interest on balances due from banks 125 109 Total interest income 10,956 10,051 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 414 456 Interest on borrowed funds 6 - Total interest expense 420 456 Net Interest Income 10,536 9,595 Provision For Loan Losses (100 ) (200 ) Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 10,636 9,795 Other Income Income from wealth management services 1,185 1,128 Service charges and other fees 946 1,014 Debit Card income 720 680 Net gain on sales of securities (101 ) 10 Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned 19 (34 ) Origination fees on mortgage loans sold 62 59 Bank Owned Life Insurance income 353 341 Other 600 622 Total other income 3,784 3,820 Other Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,962 5,434 Occupancy expense 721 748 Equipment expense 793 697 Marketing expense 377 284 Professional fees 594 589 EFT/ATM expense 259 248 Other real estate owned expense 15 32 FDIC deposit insurance assessment 107 107 Bonding and other insurance expense 132 122 Telephone expense 75 116 Other 757 685 Total other expenses 9,792 9,062 Profit Before Income Taxes 4,628 4,553 Income Tax Expense 726 1,373 Net Profit $ 3,902 $ 3,180 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.66 $ 0.75