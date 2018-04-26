MBT Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings and Dividend Increase
MONROE, Mich., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust, reported a preliminary net profit of $3,902,000 ($0.17 per share, basic and diluted), in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a profit of $3,180,000 ($0.14 per share, basic and diluted), in the first quarter of 2017. The company also announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.07 cents per common share on May 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2018. This is an increase of $0.01 per share compared to the dividend paid last quarter and an increase of $0.02 compared to the dividend paid in the same quarter last year.
The Net Interest Income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $941,000, or 9.8% as the net interest margin improved from 3.21% in the first quarter of 2017 to 3.52% in the first quarter of 2018 as higher interest rates and shifting from investment securities to loans improved the yield on earning assets.
The provision for loan losses was a negative expense of $100,000 for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $100,000 compared to last year's first quarter, when a negative expense of $200,000 was recorded. Asset quality and historical loss ratios improved, but the growth in the loan portfolio reduced the size of the negative provision expense required to adjust the Allowance for Loan Losses. Total Loans increased $27.3 million, or 3.9% during the first quarter of 2018, and $59.2 million, or 8.9% compared to a year ago. Even though the bank recorded a negative provision for loan losses, the recovery of previously charged off loans caused the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to increase from $7.7 million at the end of 2017 to $7.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Due to the loan growth, the Allowance as a percent of loans decreased during the quarter from 1.10% to 1.09%.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $36,000, or 0.9% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Excluding gains and losses on securities transactions in both periods, the non-interest income increased $75,000, or 2.0%. Non-interest expense increased $730,000, or 8.1%, mainly due to increases in salaries and benefits, equipment, and marketing expenses.
Total assets of the company decreased $21.4 million, or 1.6%, compared to December 31, 2017, to $1.33 billion. Capital decreased $15.2 million during the first quarter of 2018 primarily because the payment of the special and regular dividends exceeded the net income. The ratio of equity to assets decreased from 9.85% at the end of 2017 to 8.86% at the end of the first quarter of 2018. The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage ratio decreased from 10.33% as of December 31, 2017 to 9.51% as of March 31, 2018.
H. Douglas Chaffin, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to see solid loan growth, and the improvement in net interest margin combined with the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act contributed to the substantial improvement in earnings this quarter. Our new business pipeline remains strong and we expect loan growth to continue the rest of this year, which should lead to further margin improvement. Notably, we also expect credit quality to remain strong, as we see nothing that might inhibit our strong quality metrics in the near term. Our focus on managing our capital has also allowed us to bring more value to our shareholders, through the regular and special dividends paid in the first quarter and the increase in the quarterly dividend we announced today. We will continue to keep our eyes open for the right opportunities to grow through strategic acquisitions, while remaining disciplined in that regard. We remain confident in our ability to maintain our position as the premier independent provider of financial services in the communities we serve."
Conference Call
MBT Financial Corp. will hold a conference call to discuss the First Quarter 2018 results on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations/Corporate Profile page of MBT Financial Corp.'s web site www.monroe.bank. The call can also be accessed in the United States by calling toll free (877) 510-3783. The toll free number for callers in Canada is (855) 669-9657 and international callers can access the call at (412) 902-4136. A replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (877) 344-7529, Conference #10118711. The replay is available to callers from Canada at (855) 669-9658 and international callers at (412) 317-0088. The replay will be available until May 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The webcast will be archived on the Company's web site and available for twelve months following the call.
About the Company:
MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), a bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust. Founded in 1858, Monroe Bank & Trust helps customers' remarkable stories unfold through an uncommon, optimistic culture. As one of the largest independently owned community banks in Southeast Michigan, with over $1.3 billion in assets, this full-service bank offers a complete range of business and personal accounts, mobile and online banking, offices and ATMs across Monroe and Wayne Counties, credit and mortgage options, investment and retirement services and award-winning community outreach. The bank believes in its customers, helping them with everything from day-to-day needs to long-term goals, and is ranked fourth among all Michigan banks for total trust assets. The bank believes in its communities, supporting over 300 organizations with sponsorships and also more than 8,000 employee volunteer hours through the Monroe Bank & Trust ENLIST Volunteerism program. The bank believes in the power of knowledge, helping thousands of students and adults thrive through the Monroe Bank & Trust Financial Education program. Monroe Bank & Trust is proud to be a trusted partner to communities and clients, and an employer of choice. We are Monroe Bank & Trust, and we believe in the story of you.
For more information about Monroe Bank & Trust, visit www.monroe.bank.
|MBT FINANCIAL CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
|Quarterly
|Year to Date
|2018
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2017
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|1st Qtr
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|1st Qtr
|2018
|2017
|EARNINGS
|Net interest income
|$
|10,536
|$
|10,373
|$
|10,231
|$
|9,864
|$
|9,595
|$
|10,536
|$
|9,595
|FTE Net interest income
|$
|10,638
|$
|10,552
|$
|10,394
|$
|10,017
|$
|9,749
|$
|10,638
|$
|9,749
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|$
|(100
|)
|$
|(500
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(200
|)
|$
|(100
|)
|$
|(200
|)
|Non interest income
|$
|3,784
|$
|3,657
|$
|4,035
|$
|4,370
|$
|3,820
|$
|3,784
|$
|3,820
|Non interest expense
|$
|9,792
|$
|9,115
|$
|8,950
|$
|9,008
|$
|9,062
|$
|9,792
|$
|9,062
|Net income
|$
|3,902
|$
|(144
|)
|$
|3,933
|$
|3,640
|$
|3,180
|$
|3,902
|$
|3,180
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|Average shares outstanding
|22,943,736
|22,884,010
|22,871,451
|22,865,529
|22,821,273
|22,943,736
|22,821,273
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|23,063,200
|23,044,241
|23,040,960
|23,006,766
|22,961,425
|23,063,200
|22,961,425
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.19
|%
|-0.04
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.97
|%
|Return on average common equity
|12.80
|%
|-0.42
|%
|11.54
|%
|11.14
|%
|9.83
|%
|12.80
|%
|9.83
|%
|Base Margin
|3.48
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.16
|%
|FTE Adjustment
|0.03
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.05
|%
|Loan Fees
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|3.52
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.21
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|67.41
|%
|62.80
|%
|62.52
|%
|64.14
|%
|66.43
|%
|67.41
|%
|66.43
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees
|281
|288
|295
|287
|287
|281
|287
|CAPITAL
|Average equity to average assets
|9.31
|%
|10.34
|%
|10.21
|%
|9.95
|%
|9.87
|%
|9.31
|%
|9.87
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|5.11
|$
|5.79
|$
|5.94
|$
|5.87
|$
|5.67
|$
|5.11
|$
|5.67
|Cash dividend per share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.75
|ASSET QUALITY
|Loan Charge-Offs
|$
|12
|$
|14
|$
|306
|$
|396
|$
|112
|$
|12
|$
|112
|Loan Recoveries
|$
|331
|$
|170
|$
|179
|$
|199
|$
|188
|$
|331
|$
|188
|Net Charge-Offs
|$
|(319
|)
|$
|(156
|)
|$
|127
|$
|197
|$
|(76
|)
|$
|(319
|)
|$
|(76
|)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|7,885
|$
|7,666
|$
|8,010
|$
|8,137
|$
|8,334
|$
|7,885
|$
|8,334
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|3,453
|$
|3,658
|$
|3,050
|$
|4,143
|$
|5,001
|$
|3,453
|$
|5,001
|Loans 90 days past due
|$
|-
|$
|3
|$
|5
|$
|3
|$
|9
|$
|-
|$
|9
|Restructured loans
|$
|8,290
|$
|9,625
|$
|9,859
|$
|10,103
|$
|10,318
|$
|8,290
|$
|10,318
|Total non performing loans
|$
|11,743
|$
|13,286
|$
|12,914
|$
|14,249
|$
|15,328
|$
|11,743
|$
|15,328
|Other real estate owned & other assets
|$
|1,229
|$
|1,452
|$
|1,686
|$
|1,542
|$
|1,400
|$
|1,229
|$
|1,400
|Total non performing assets
|$
|12,972
|$
|14,738
|$
|14,600
|$
|15,791
|$
|16,728
|$
|12,972
|$
|16,728
|Classified Loans
|$
|8,866
|$
|8,273
|$
|9,206
|$
|10,599
|$
|14,030
|$
|8,866
|$
|14,030
|Other real estate owned & other assets
|$
|1,229
|$
|1,452
|$
|1,686
|$
|1,542
|$
|1,400
|$
|1,229
|$
|1,400
|Total classified assets
|$
|10,095
|$
|9,725
|$
|10,892
|$
|12,141
|$
|15,430
|$
|10,095
|$
|15,430
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|-0.18
|%
|-0.09
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.12
|%
|-0.05
|%
|-0.18
|%
|-0.05
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.09
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.26
|%
|Non performing loans to gross loans
|1.63
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.86
|%
|2.08
|%
|2.31
|%
|1.63
|%
|2.31
|%
|Non performing assets to total assets
|0.98
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.24
|%
|Classified assets to total capital
|7.44
|%
|6.64
|%
|7.59
|%
|8.63
|%
|11.16
|%
|7.44
|%
|11.16
|%
|Allowance to non performing loans
|67.15
|%
|57.70
|%
|62.03
|%
|57.11
|%
|54.37
|%
|67.15
|%
|54.37
|%
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|Loans and leases
|$
|722,640
|$
|695,325
|$
|693,866
|$
|683,648
|$
|663,449
|$
|722,640
|$
|663,449
|Total earning assets
|$
|1,214,209
|$
|1,229,425
|$
|1,220,844
|$
|1,201,903
|$
|1,232,350
|$
|1,214,209
|$
|1,232,350
|Total assets
|$
|1,326,056
|$
|1,347,420
|$
|1,347,352
|$
|1,326,392
|$
|1,346,554
|$
|1,326,056
|$
|1,346,554
|Deposits
|$
|1,193,363
|$
|1,198,164
|$
|1,195,335
|$
|1,177,069
|$
|1,203,072
|$
|1,193,363
|$
|1,203,072
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|900,120
|$
|898,326
|$
|897,408
|$
|886,474
|$
|918,126
|$
|900,120
|$
|918,126
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|117,502
|$
|132,658
|$
|135,969
|$
|134,222
|$
|129,553
|$
|117,502
|$
|129,553
|Tier 1 Capital (Bank)
|$
|127,783
|$
|138,819
|$
|135,470
|$
|132,565
|$
|129,935
|$
|127,783
|$
|129,935
|Total Shares Outstanding
|22,973,261
|22,907,844
|22,875,505
|22,870,082
|22,860,794
|22,973,261
|22,860,794
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Loans and leases
|$
|705,874
|$
|693,586
|$
|686,259
|$
|672,849
|$
|656,550
|$
|705,874
|$
|656,550
|Total earning assets
|$
|1,224,359
|$
|1,220,426
|$
|1,220,620
|$
|1,215,360
|$
|1,229,947
|$
|1,224,359
|$
|1,229,947
|Total assets
|$
|1,327,708
|$
|1,324,847
|$
|1,324,723
|$
|1,316,081
|$
|1,329,128
|$
|1,327,708
|$
|1,329,128
|Deposits
|$
|1,192,570
|$
|1,184,592
|$
|1,187,768
|$
|1,183,645
|$
|1,194,296
|$
|1,192,570
|$
|1,194,296
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|898,089
|$
|884,979
|$
|895,376
|$
|904,581
|$
|917,125
|$
|898,089
|$
|917,125
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|123,636
|$
|136,963
|$
|135,188
|$
|131,015
|$
|131,171
|$
|123,636
|$
|131,171
|MBT FINANCIAL CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
|Quarter Ended March 31,
|Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|2018
|2017
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|8,217
|$
|7,364
|Interest on investment securities-
|Tax-exempt
|404
|310
|Taxable
|2,210
|2,268
|Interest on balances due from banks
|125
|109
|Total interest income
|10,956
|10,051
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|414
|456
|Interest on borrowed funds
|6
|-
|Total interest expense
|420
|456
|Net Interest Income
|10,536
|9,595
|Provision For Loan Losses
|(100
|)
|(200
|)
|Net Interest Income After
|Provision For Loan Losses
|10,636
|9,795
|Other Income
|Income from wealth management services
|1,185
|1,128
|Service charges and other fees
|946
|1,014
|Debit Card income
|720
|680
|Net gain on sales of securities
|(101
|)
|10
|Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned
|19
|(34
|)
|Origination fees on mortgage loans sold
|62
|59
|Bank Owned Life Insurance income
|353
|341
|Other
|600
|622
|Total other income
|3,784
|3,820
|Other Expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,962
|5,434
|Occupancy expense
|721
|748
|Equipment expense
|793
|697
|Marketing expense
|377
|284
|Professional fees
|594
|589
|EFT/ATM expense
|259
|248
|Other real estate owned expense
|15
|32
|FDIC deposit insurance assessment
|107
|107
|Bonding and other insurance expense
|132
|122
|Telephone expense
|75
|116
|Other
|757
|685
|Total other expenses
|9,792
|9,062
|Profit Before Income Taxes
|4,628
|4,553
|Income Tax Expense
|726
|1,373
|Net Profit
|$
|3,902
|$
|3,180
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.75
|MBT FINANCIAL CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|March 31, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|Cash and due from banks
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|13,987
|$
|18,233
|Interest bearing
|481
|34,777
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|14,468
|53,010
|Interest Bearing Time Deposits in Other Banks
|14,196
|15,196
|Securities - Held to Maturity
|36,907
|37,163
|Securities - Available for Sale
|435,837
|442,816
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock - at cost
|4,148
|4,148
|Loans held for sale
|-
|346
|Loans
|722,640
|694,979
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(7,885
|)
|(7,666
|)
|Loans - Net
|714,755
|687,313
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|18,949
|20,463
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,229
|1,412
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|58,505
|58,153
|Premises and Equipment - Net
|27,062
|27,400
|Total assets
|$
|1,326,056
|$
|1,347,420
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|293,243
|$
|299,838
|Interest-bearing
|900,120
|898,326
|Total deposits
|1,193,363
|1,198,164
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|15,191
|16,598
|Total liabilities
|1,208,554
|1,214,762
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock (no par value)
|23,078
|22,840
|Retained Earnings
|106,330
|117,524
|Unearned Compensation
|(59
|)
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,847
|)
|(7,706
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|117,502
|132,658
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,326,056
|$
|1,347,420