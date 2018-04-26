Aurania to Host Update Conference Call
TORONTO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ARU) ("Aurania" or the "Company") will host an update conference call on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 2:00pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company's exploration program and results to date.
If you wish to participate, please refer to the dial-in information below and provide the passcode ‘AURANIA' when prompted by the operator.
|Conference name
|An Exploration Update with Aurania Resources
|Host Name
|Derek Macpherson
|Speakers
|Dr. Keith Barron, Dr. Richard Spencer
|Start date and time
|04/30/2018 2:00 pm Eastern Time (US & Canada)
|Dial in number(s)
|North American Toll: 1-857-600-3024
|North American Toll-Free (Toronto): 1-416-800-1066
|Passcode
|AURANIA
About Aurania
Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.
Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.
For further information, please contact:
|Dr. Richard Spencer
President
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
richard.spencer@aurania.com
|Carolyn Muir
Manager, Investor Services
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.