United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2018 4:43pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable June 8, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business May 10, 2018.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 300 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

