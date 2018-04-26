United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable June 8, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business May 10, 2018.

