Vital Therapies Announces Upcoming First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call with Webcast

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL), a biotherapeutic company developing ELAD®, a cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure, will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review financial results and discuss other business matters.



The conference call dial-in numbers are (855) 765-5682 for domestic callers and (919) 825-3204 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 5845687. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Vital Therapies website in the Investors Relations section under Events at: http://ir.vitaltherapies.com/. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website shortly after completion of the call.

For those unable to listen in at the designated time, a conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call, from approximately 7:30 p.m. ET on May 8, 2018 to 7:30 p.m. ET on May 15, 2018. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 5845687.

About Vital Therapies, Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc. is a biotherapeutic company developing a cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure. The Company's ELAD System is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy currently in phase 3 clinical trials. Vital Therapies, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. Vital Therapies® and ELAD® are trademarks of Vital Therapies, Inc.

