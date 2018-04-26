Adamas to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 3, 2018

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) today announced that the company will report first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas' management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-215-3280 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 484-747-6383 for international callers. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay until June 3, 2018.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas' goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The company is focused on the commercial launch of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, and delivering on its pipeline of differentiated investigational programs. Those programs include: ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact: Ashleigh Barreto Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 510-450-3567 ir@adamaspharma.com