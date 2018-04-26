Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

WARSAW, N.Y., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial Institutions, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC ("Scott Danahy Naylon" or "SDN") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital").



Net income in the quarter was $9.3 million, 17% higher than $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $8.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, "I am pleased with our first quarter results. We continued to make progress against our fundamental long-term strategic goals, generating loan and deposit growth in-line with our plan while maintaining a strong credit culture. Our wealth management and insurance businesses also performed well in the quarter and we are seeing improved synergies across our community financial services platform.

"In February, we launched our new brand campaign designed to increase customer knowledge surrounding the services we offer in community banking, wealth management and insurance and to increase awareness of our brand in key urban growth markets. Our campaign tag line ‒ Today is tomorrow in progress ‒ reinforces our goal of providing solutions today that lead to financial well-being in the future. The campaign has been very well-received and early statistics indicate terrific growth in customer awareness and satisfaction."

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share of $0.56 was $0.04, or 7.7%, higher than the first quarter of 2017





Net interest income of $29.6 million was $2.6 million, or 9.8%, higher than the first quarter of 2017





Noninterest income of $9.0 million was $1.1 million, or 14.7%, higher than the first quarter of 2017





Return on average common equity was 9.95%



-- Return on average tangible common equity was 12.52% (1)





-- Total assets increased $47.2 million during the quarter, to $4.15 billion



-- Total interest-earning assets increased $36.2 million during the quarter, to $3.82 billion



-- Total loans increased $58.2 million during the quarter, to $2.79 billion



-- Total deposits increased $169.8 million during the quarter, to $3.38 billion





Chief Financial Officer Kevin B. Klotzbach added, "Loan growth was 2.1% in the quarter and relatively balanced across all loan categories with commercial business loans 3.1% higher, residential real estate loans 2.7% higher, consumer indirect loans 2.5% higher and commercial mortgage loans 1.5% higher than at December 31, 2017. Our credit quality remains strong with total non-performing loans to total loans at 0.38% at quarter-end. Our investment securities portfolio decreased by $29.3 million during the quarter as we continued to convert a portion of our marketable securities into loans."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, $132 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2017 and $2.6 million higher than the first quarter of 2017.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $3.80 billion, $59.8 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 and $320.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2017. The primary driver of the increase was organic loan growth.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 3.19%, six basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2017 and four basis points lower than the first quarter of 2017. The tax-equivalent yield on municipal securities was lower in the quarter because of the reduction in federal income tax rate to 21% in 2018 from 35% in 2017, negatively impacting net interest margin compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter of 2017 net interest margin was positively impacted by approximately $300 thousand of fee income comprised of yield maintenance fees relating to prepayment of mortgage-backed securities and payment deferral program fees. First quarter of 2017 net interest margin benefitted from approximately $100 thousand of yield maintenance fees relating to prepayment of mortgage-backed securities. No such fees were recognized in the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, relatively unchanged as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.1 million higher than the first quarter of 2017.

Excluding the net gain on investment securities from all periods, noninterest income was $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, $657 thousand higher than $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and $1.4 million higher than $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2017.





The Company has made investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from investments in limited partnerships was $568 thousand in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $19 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a loss of $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2017. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.





Investment advisory income was $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, $31 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 and $347 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2017. The increase over the prior year period was primarily driven by the third quarter of 2017 acquisition of the assets of a Buffalo-area wealth management firm.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $24.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $20.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $13.4 million was $457 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 and $2.1 million higher than the first quarter of 2017 as a result of our organic growth initiatives and approximately $1.0 million of non-recurring expenses in the first quarter of 2018 related to senior management retirements at our insurance subsidiary, higher contingent incentive compensation related to our wealth management subsidiary as a result of expected earnout payment, and the payment of one-time awards to employees not covered by certain incentive programs.





Occupancy and equipment expense of $4.4 million was $349 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 and $443 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 was largely due to higher snow removal expense. The increase as compared to the first quarter of 2017 was primarily the result of the relocation of the Five Star Bank Rochester regional administration center in the first quarter of 2017 and the impact of a branch opening in February 2017.





Advertising and promotions expense of $977 thousand was $257 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 and $515 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2017 as a result of the new Five Star Bank brand campaign launched in February 2018. Advertising and promotions expense in 2017 was lower than historical experience in anticipation of the new campaign.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $580 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.

The effective tax rate was 19.6% in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 28.5% in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting lower federal corporate tax rates because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "TCJ Act").





The effective tax rate of 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017 was the result of a $2.9 million reduction in income tax expense due to the TCJ Act, primarily driven by a revaluation adjustment to the net deferred tax liability.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.15 billion at March 31, 2018, up $47.2 million from $4.11 billion at December 31, 2017, and up $292.6 million from $3.86 billion at March 31, 2017. The increases were largely the result of loan growth funded by deposit growth and net proceeds from a 2017 common equity offering. Between May and November of 2017, the Company sold 1.4 million shares of common stock through an at-the-market offering ("2017 Equity Offering") generating approximately $40.0 million of gross proceeds and $38.3 million of net proceeds.

Total loans were $2.79 billion at March 31, 2018, up $58.2 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2017, and up $390.6 million, or 16.3%, from March 31, 2017.

Commercial business loans totaled $464.1 million, up $13.8 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2017, and up $88.6 million, or 23.6%, from March 31, 2017.





Commercial mortgage loans totaled $821.1 million, up $12.2 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2017, and up $146.1 million, or 21.6%, from March 31, 2017.





Residential real estate loans totaled $477.9 million, up $12.7 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2017, and up $49.8 million, or 11.6%, from March 31, 2017.





Consumer indirect loans totaled $898.1 million, up $21.5 million, or 2.5%, from December 31, 2017, and up $112.0 million, or 14.2%, from March 31, 2017.

Total deposits were $3.38 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $169.8 million from December 31, 2017, and an increase of $210.4 million from March 31, 2017. The increase from December 31, 2017, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality. The increase from March 31, 2017, was primarily the result of successful business development efforts in both municipal and retail banking. Public deposit balances represented 29% of total deposits at March 31, 2018, compared to 26% at December 31, 2017 and 31% at March 31, 2017.

Shareholders' equity was $380.3 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $381.2 million at December 31, 2017, and $325.7 million at March 31, 2017. Common book value per share was $22.83 at March 31, 2018, $22.85 at December 31, 2017, and $21.21 at March 31, 2017. Changes in shareholders' equity and common book value per share are attributable to net income less dividends paid plus proceeds from the 2017 Equity Offering, net of the change in unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.24 per common share, a 9.1% increase from the most recent dividend. The dividend returned 43% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.

Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2018, were slightly lower than December 31, 2017 ratios, primarily as a result of loan growth and higher asset levels. March 31, 2018 ratios were higher than March 31, 2017 ratios as a result of the 2017 Equity Offering:

Leverage Ratio was 8.11%, compared to 8.13% and 7.30% at December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.09%, compared to 10.16% and 9.46% at December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.





Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.65%, compared to 10.74% and 10.11% at December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.





Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.09%, compared to 13.19% and 12.75% at December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $10.7 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $12.5 million at December 31, 2017, and $8.0 million at March 31, 2017. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.38% at March 31, 2018; 0.46% at December 31, 2017; and 0.33% at March 31, 2017.

Provision for loan losses was $2.9 million for the first quarter, a decrease of $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $168 thousand from the first quarter of 2017.

Net charge-offs were $2.0 million during the quarter, $1.6 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2017 and $607 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2017. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.30% in the quarter; 0.54% in the fourth quarter of 2017; and 0.45% in the first quarter of 2017.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.27% at March 31, 2018, 1.27% at December 31, 2017, and 1.29% at March 31, 2017.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin B. Klotzbach, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company's website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6016 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, Scott Danahy Naylon and Courier Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Scott Danahy Naylon provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients across 45 states. Courier Capital provides customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 650 individuals. The Company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release contains disclosure regarding tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common book value per share, average tangible assets, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, which are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors as measures of the strength of the Company's capital and ability to generate earnings on tangible common equity invested by our shareholders. These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information that may help investors to analyze our capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not uniformly applied by issuers. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The comparable GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in Appendix A to this document.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "preliminary," or "range." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its strategic plan, the Company's ability to redeploy investment assets into loan assets, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate Scott Danahy Naylon, Courier Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

For additional information contact: Kevin B. Klotzbach Shelly J. Doran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Director − Investor & External Relations Phone: 585.786.1130 Phone: 585.627.1362 Email: KBKlotzbach@five-starbank.com Email: SJDoran@five-starbank.com

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,914 $ 99,195 $ 97,838 $ 84,537 $ 149,699 Investment securities: Available for sale 510,197 524,973 551,491 540,575 540,406 Held-to-maturity 501,905 516,466 538,332 533,471 545,381 Total investment securities 1,012,102 1,041,439 1,089,823 1,074,046 1,085,787 Loans held for sale 1,523 2,718 2,407 1,864 2,097 Loans: Commercial business 464,139 450,326 419,415 398,343 375,518 Commercial mortgage 821,091 808,908 757,987 724,064 675,007 Residential real estate loans 477,935 465,283 446,044 432,053 428,171 Residential real estate lines 115,346 116,309 117,621 118,611 120,874 Consumer indirect 898,099 876,570 857,528 826,708 786,120 Other consumer 16,654 17,621 17,640 17,093 16,937 Total loans 2,793,264 2,735,017 2,616,235 2,516,872 2,402,627 Allowance for loan losses 35,594 34,672 34,347 33,159 31,081 Total loans, net 2,757,670 2,700,345 2,581,888 2,483,713 2,371,546 Total interest-earning assets 3,818,839 3,782,659 3,708,385 3,593,106 3,523,613 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,415 74,703 74,997 73,477 75,343 Total assets 4,152,432 4,105,210 4,021,591 3,891,538 3,859,865 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 702,900 718,498 710,865 677,124 666,332 Interest-bearing demand 717,567 634,203 656,703 631,451 698,962 Savings and money market 1,052,270 1,005,317 1,050,487 999,125 1,069,901 Time deposits 907,272 852,156 863,453 824,786 734,464 Total deposits 3,380,009 3,210,174 3,281,508 3,132,486 3,169,659 Short-term borrowings 327,600 446,200 310,800 347,500 303,300 Long-term borrowings, net 39,149 39,131 39,114 39,096 39,078 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,043,858 2,977,007 2,920,557 2,841,958 2,845,705 Shareholders' equity 380,302 381,177 366,002 347,641 325,688 Common shareholders' equity 362,973 363,848 348,668 330,301 308,348 Tangible common equity (1) 288,558 289,145 273,671 256,824 233,005 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net of tax $ (8,503 ) $ (2,173 ) $ 17 $ (232 ) $ (1,938 ) Common shares outstanding 15,901 15,925 15,626 15,127 14,536 Treasury shares 155 131 136 137 156 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.11 % 8.13 % 7.91 % 7.70 % 7.30 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.09 % 10.16 % 10.09 % 9.86 % 9.46 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.65 % 10.74 % 10.69 % 10.48 % 10.11 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.09 % 13.19 % 13.24 % 13.09 % 12.75 % Common equity to assets 8.74 % 8.86 % 8.67 % 8.49 % 7.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.08 % 7.17 % 6.93 % 6.73 % 6.16 % Common book value per share $ 22.83 $ 22.85 $ 22.31 $ 21.84 $ 21.21 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 18.15 $ 18.16 $ 17.51 $ 16.98 $ 16.03 Stock price (NASDAQ:FISI): High $ 33.00 $ 34.10 $ 31.15 $ 35.35 $ 35.40 Low $ 29.50 $ 28.70 $ 25.65 $ 29.09 $ 30.50 Close $ 29.60 $ 31.10 $ 28.80 $ 29.80 $ 32.95

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 35,403 $ 34,767 $ 33,396 $ 31,409 $ 30,538 Interest expense 5,775 5,007 4,958 3,987 3,543 Net interest income 29,628 29,760 28,438 27,422 26,995 Provision for loan losses 2,949 3,946 2,802 3,832 2,781 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,679 25,814 25,636 23,590 24,214 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,738 1,905 1,901 1,840 1,745 Insurance income 1,399 1,214 1,488 1,133 1,431 ATM and debit card 1,421 1,491 1,445 1,456 1,329 Investment advisory 1,778 1,747 1,497 1,429 1,431 Company owned life insurance 450 414 449 473 445 Investments in limited partnerships 568 19 (14 ) 135 (30 ) Loan servicing 115 91 105 123 120 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 96 106 150 72 48 Net gain on investment securities - 660 184 210 206 Net (loss) gain on other assets 3 12 21 6 (2 ) Contingent consideration liability adjustment - - - 1,200 - Other 1,416 1,328 1,348 1,256 1,113 Total noninterest income 8,984 8,987 8,574 9,333 7,836 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,429 12,972 12,348 11,986 11,369 Occupancy and equipment 4,407 4,058 4,087 4,184 3,964 Professional services 883 854 1,157 1,057 1,015 Computer and data processing 1,235 1,244 1,208 1,312 1,171 Supplies and postage 512 507 492 467 537 FDIC assessments 508 451 440 469 457 Advertising and promotions 977 720 344 645 462 Amortization of intangibles 288 294 288 291 297 Goodwill impairment - - - 1,575 - Other 1,868 2,063 2,103 1,955 1,670 Total noninterest expense 24,107 23,163 22,467 23,941 20,942 Income before income taxes 11,556 11,638 11,743 8,982 11,108 Income tax expense 2,268 580 3,464 2,736 3,165 Net income 9,288 11,058 8,279 6,246 7,943 Preferred stock dividends 365 365 366 366 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,923 $ 10,693 $ 7,913 $ 5,880 $ 7,578 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 0.56 $ 0.68 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ 0.52 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.68 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ 0.52 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Common dividend payout ratio 42.86 % 32.35 % 40.38 % 52.50 % 40.38 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.29 % 2.81 % 2.89 % 2.83 % 2.58 % Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.09 % 0.83 % 0.65 % 0.86 % Return on average equity 9.89 % 11.72 % 9.17 % 7.44 % 9.94 % Return on average common equity 9.95 % 11.88 % 9.21 % 7.38 % 10.02 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.52 % 15.03 % 11.76 % 9.65 % 13.30 % Efficiency ratio (2) 61.85 % 59.62 % 59.75 % 64.10 % 59.09 % Effective tax rate 19.6 % 5.0 % 29.5 % 30.5 % 28.5 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) 2018 2017 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 667 $ 1,693 $ - $ 16,639 $ 10,078 Investment securities (1) 1,034,830 1,073,170 1,096,374 1,085,670 1,090,063 Loans: Commercial business 453,250 429,831 405,308 385,938 363,367 Commercial mortgage 821,311 778,765 752,634 700,010 678,613 Residential real estate loans 470,612 455,641 438,436 430,237 429,746 Residential real estate lines 115,614 116,731 117,597 119,333 121,594 Consumer indirect 885,723 865,735 841,081 802,379 767,887 Other consumer 16,978 17,618 17,184 16,680 16,956 Total loans 2,763,488 2,664,321 2,572,240 2,454,577 2,378,163 Total interest-earning assets 3,798,985 3,739,184 3,668,614 3,556,886 3,478,304 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,577 74,866 73,960 74,954 75,508 Total assets 4,086,633 4,028,063 3,951,002 3,847,137 3,754,470 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 671,991 655,207 612,401 651,485 634,141 Savings and money market 1,012,574 1,051,367 998,769 1,054,997 1,030,363 Time deposits 857,184 863,770 855,371 762,874 721,404 Short-term borrowings 411,760 316,894 385,512 323,562 327,195 Long-term borrowings, net 39,138 39,121 39,103 39,085 39,067 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,992,647 2,926,359 2,891,156 2,832,003 2,752,170 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 688,123 703,560 679,303 658,926 657,190 Total deposits 3,229,872 3,273,904 3,145,844 3,128,282 3,043,098 Total liabilities 3,705,782 3,653,655 3,592,685 3,510,410 3,430,504 Shareholders' equity 380,851 374,408 358,317 336,727 323,966 Common equity 363,523 357,079 340,981 319,387 306,626 Tangible common equity (2) $ 288,946 $ 282,213 $ 267,021 $ 244,433 $ 231,118 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,890 15,749 15,268 14,664 14,479 Diluted 15,941 15,793 15,302 14,702 14,528 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS: (Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.32 % 2.53 % 2.45 % 2.47 % 2.46 % Loans 4.36 % 4.29 % 4.24 % 4.16 % 4.19 % Total interest-earning assets 3.80 % 3.78 % 3.71 % 3.63 % 3.64 % Interest-bearing demand 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Savings and money market 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Time deposits 1.33 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.01 % 0.95 % Short-term borrowings 1.68 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.08 % 0.86 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.31 % 6.32 % 6.32 % 6.32 % 6.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.78 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.56 % 0.52 % Net interest rate spread 3.02 % 3.10 % 3.03 % 3.07 % 3.12 % Net interest rate margin 3.19 % 3.25 % 3.17 % 3.18 % 3.23 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) 2018 2017 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 34,672 $ 34,347 $ 33,159 $ 31,081 $ 30,934 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (15 ) 1,622 44 568 964 Commercial mortgage (3 ) (5 ) (5 ) (38 ) (204 ) Residential real estate loans (50 ) 88 161 78 (26 ) Residential real estate lines 91 40 19 (46 ) 33 Consumer indirect 1,664 1,636 1,244 1,082 1,758 Other consumer 340 240 151 110 109 Total net charge-offs 2,027 3,621 1,614 1,754 2,634 Provision for loan losses 2,949 3,946 2,802 3,832 2,781 Ending balance $ 35,594 $ 34,672 $ 34,347 $ 33,159 $ 31,081 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.01 % 1.50 % 0.04 % 0.59 % 1.08 % Commercial mortgage -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.02 % -0.12 % Residential real estate loans -0.04 % 0.08 % 0.15 % 0.07 % -0.02 % Residential real estate lines 0.32 % 0.14 % 0.06 % -0.15 % 0.11 % Consumer indirect 0.76 % 0.75 % 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.93 % Other consumer 8.12 % 5.40 % 3.49 % 2.65 % 2.61 % Total loans 0.30 % 0.54 % 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.45 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 4,312 $ 5,344 $ 7,182 $ 7,312 $ 3,753 Commercial mortgage 2,310 2,623 2,539 2,189 1,267 Residential real estate loans 2,224 2,252 1,263 1,579 1,601 Residential real estate lines 372 404 325 379 336 Consumer indirect 1,467 1,895 1,250 1,149 1,040 Other consumer 32 13 26 22 23 Total non-performing loans 10,717 12,531 12,585 12,630 8,020 Foreclosed assets 480 148 281 154 58 Total non-performing assets $ 11,197 $ 12,679 $ 12,866 $ 12,784 $ 8,078 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.33 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.21 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 332 % 277 % 273 % 263 % 388 %



(1) At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,152,432 $ 4,105,210 $ 4,021,591 $ 3,891,538 $ 3,859,865 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,415 74,703 74,997 73,477 75,343 Tangible assets $ 4,078,017 $ 4,030,507 $ 3,946,594 $ 3,818,061 $ 3,784,522 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders' equity $ 362,973 $ 363,848 $ 348,668 $ 330,301 $ 308,348 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,415 74,703 74,997 73,477 75,343 Tangible common equity $ 288,558 $ 289,145 $ 273,671 $ 256,824 $ 233,005 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.08 % 7.17 % 6.93 % 6.73 % 6.16 % Common shares outstanding 15,901 15,925 15,626 15,127 14,536 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 18.15 $ 18.16 $ 17.51 $ 16.98 $ 16.03 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,086,633 $ 4,028,063 $ 3,951,002 $ 3,847,137 $ 3,754,470 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,577 74,866 73,960 74,954 75,508 Average tangible assets $ 4,012,056 $ 3,953,197 $ 3,877,042 $ 3,772,183 $ 3,678,962 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 363,523 $ 357,079 $ 340,981 $ 319,387 $ 306,626 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,577 74,866 73,960 74,954 75,508 Average tangible common equity $ 288,946 $ 282,213 $ 267,021 $ 244,433 $ 231,118 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,923 $ 10,693 $ 7,913 $ 5,880 $ 7,578 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 12.52 % 15.03 % 11.76 % 9.65 % 13.30 %

________

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.