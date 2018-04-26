Encore Capital Group to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call and slide presentation the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time with Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Grinberg, President, International, and Bruce Thomas, Vice President, Investor Relations, presenting and discussing the reported results.



Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging on at the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at www.encorecapital.com. To access the live, listen-only telephone conference portion, please dial (855) 541-0982 or (704) 288-0606.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference number 2445949. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a broad range of assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks and credit unions. Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com. Information found on the company's website is not incorporated by reference.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

(858) 309-6442

bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.