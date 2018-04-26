Vical Announces News Release and Conference Call Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) today announced that the company will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, before the opening of trading on Thursday, May 3, and conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a company update at noon Eastern Time on Thursday, May 3. The call will be open on a listen-only basis to any interested parties. The company will also provide a business update, including details on development programs in the conference call and webcast.



Conference Call

To listen to the conference call, dial in approximately ten minutes before the scheduled call to (323) 794-2567 (preferred), or (888) 278-8469 (toll-free), and reference confirmation code 1443635. A replay of the call will be available for 48 hours beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, dial (719) 457-0820 (preferred) or (888) 203-1112 (toll-free) and enter replay passcode 1443635. The call also will be available live and archived through the events page at www.vical.com.

Invited participants may ask questions during the conference call. Others may submit questions before the call by e-mail addressed to ir@vical.com or by fax to (858) 646-1150. Submitted questions will be screened for appropriateness and general interest. Selected questions received with sufficient notice before the call will be answered as time permits at the end of the call. For further information, contact Vical's Investor Relations department by phone at (858) 646-1127 or by email at ir@vical.com.

About Vical

Vical develops biopharmaceutical products for the prevention and treatment of chronic or life-threatening infectious diseases, including antiviral and antifungal candidates in clinical development. Additional information on Vical is available at www.vical.com.

Contact: Andrew Hopkins (858) 646-1127 Website: www.vical.com





