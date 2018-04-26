Green Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

HOUSTON, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC), the bank holding company ("Green Bancorp" or the "Company") that operates Green Bank, N.A. ("Green Bank"), today announced that on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, its Board of Directors declared the initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after May 24, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2018. This is the first common stock dividend the Company has declared and reflects the strength of its performance over the last year, the higher level of organic capital generation that resulted from the lower effective tax rates in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Company's view of its risk profile and earnings expectations.



About Green Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Green Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates Green Bank in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas and Austin, Louisville and Honey Grove. Commercial-focused, Green Bank is a nationally chartered bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a division of the Department of the Treasury of the United States.

